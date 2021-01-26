Education

Berom group gives Plateau schools face-lift

As part of efforts at addressing the dearth of classroom facilities confronting BECO Comprehensive High School, Kwi in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, a group comprising sons and daughters of Berom at home and in the Diaspora, under the aegis of the Wunato Besa, has built and renovated a block of 10 classrooms for the school.

 

Of the 10 classrooms, five were renovated by Wunato Besa, while another five classrooms were constructed by Berom Community in the United States of America.

 

This, according to the group, is to meet the yearnings of the community and quest for qualitative education through the provision of teaching and learning materials, as well as a conducive environment in schools.

 

While inaugurating and handing over the classroom block to Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), the Chairman of the Wunato Besa, of Premier Feed Mills Limited, Lagos, Mr. Austin Pam Dalyop, said the group decided to intervene in the challenges in order to salvage the school from the deplorable classroom structures confronting the students and their teachers.

 

According to Dalyop, the renovation of the school was borne out of the desire of the group to provide better education for children of the Berom community, given the value of education and the neglect of the school.

 

He said: “We believe that the collapse of a nation begins with the falling standard of the education system, thus members of this group were motivated to renovate the decayed structures in order to provide our younger ones with a conducive teaching-learning environment.

 

“Since the development of any nation cannot rise above the quality of its education, we, therefore, resolved to commit our resources to renovating the block of five classrooms, and built another five classrooms.

 

The works included reroofing, fixing of PVC ceiling, fixing of broken windows and doors, provision of terrazzo tiles, construction of a walkway from the Principal’s Office to the renovated block, replacing of the chalkboards with whiteboards, as well as painting the entire block.

 

We also supplied packets of white board markers and cleaners.” Meanwhile, the Gbong Gwom Jos and President, Jos Joint Traditional Council/Chairman Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba, who inaugurated the classroom project, called on stakeholders in the security architecture of the Berom community to collaborate with the state Police Command towards providing a police station at BECO Comprehensive High School so as to ensure adequate security and protection of the school children and the community  members.

