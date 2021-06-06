Berom warns group over attempt to change, rewrite history of Kwanga

The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) Du District of Jos South Local Government Council of Plateau State has described as strange the claims of ownership of Berom’s land by the Afizere Youth Movement in the state.

They also described as unfortunate that at this point of national security challenges that the Afezere youth have chosen to misrepresent and misinterpret anticedents of conflicts in a ploy to drag the Berom Nation into another round of conflict.

Addressing journalists at the BECO secretariat on Sunday in Jos, the Chairman of BYM, Rwas John Choji vowed to resist any attempt to change and rewrite the history of Kwanga by the Afizere Youth Movement.

He urged the general public to uphold the truth that Kwang exists in te Du district of Jos South LGC contrary to the claims of the Afezere youth movement.

