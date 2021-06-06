News

Berom warns group over attempt to change, rewrite history of Kwanga

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) Du District of Jos South Local Government Council of Plateau State has described as strange the claims of ownership of Berom’s land  by the Afizere Youth Movement in the state.

 

They also described as unfortunate that at this point of national security challenges that the Afezere youth  have chosen to misrepresent and misinterpret anticedents of conflicts in a ploy to drag the Berom Nation into another round of conflict.

 

Addressing journalists at the BECO secretariat on Sunday in Jos, the Chairman of BYM, Rwas John Choji vowed to resist any attempt to change and rewrite the history of Kwanga by the Afizere Youth Movement.

 

He urged  the general public to uphold the truth that Kwang exists in te Du district of Jos South LGC contrary to the claims of the Afezere youth movement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Those against open grazing ban encouraging killings –Umahi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said those kicking against the ban on open grazing by the Southern governors are encouraging the continuation of killings by herders across the country. Umahi, also the Chairman of the South-east Governors Forum, said this yesterday when asked to respond to the comments made by the Attorney-General of the […]
News

You will soon lose credibility, FG replies Amnesty International

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says Amnesty International (AI) is becoming an irritant with disinformation and double standard and will soon lose its respect and credibility. The government said this position in response to the AI allegation of cover up in the handling of the purported crackdown and killings of EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos […]
News

Vigilante group arrests 4-man robbery gang in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

Metro (pix: keke napep) A four-man robbery gang  operating with a tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, have been arrested by vigilante men in Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia Abia State. The gang said to be terrorising the Ohafia area was arrested by the local vigilante during the burial of Friday Arunsi, a native of the community […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica