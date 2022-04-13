Metro & Crime

Berom Youths: Fulani herdsmen have taken over 68 of our communities, killed 11,000 persons

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) in Plateau State has disclosed that over 68 villages and communities in their area have been taken and occupied by Fulani militia and over 11,000 persons including children and women killed from 2001 to date.

National President of the BYM, Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, who stated this during a press conference on Wednesday in Vom, also condemned the attack on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Rantis Resettlement in Barkin Ladi.

Last Thursday Fulani herdsmen attacked and killed some IPDs at a project site while rebuilding their ancestral homes since they were displaced in 2015.

“It’s no longer news that over 68 villages and communities in Berom land have been sacked and are currently occupied by Fulani militias with no challenge whatsoever either from the Berom native owners or the government as well as security services in favour of justice, equity and fairness,” he said.

The Berom group expressed sadness over the Federal Government’s failure to redeem the N10 billion promised, saying also non-establishment of the promised Mobile Police Squadron have further led to the degeneration of security in the areas concerned.

 

