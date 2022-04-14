News Top Stories

Berom Youths: Fulani herdsmen have taken over 68 of our communities, killed 11,000

Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) claims Fulani herdsmen have killed over 11,000 people, including children and women, in Beromland, Plateau State, since 2001. The group also said herdsmen have taken over 68 Berom villages after displacing residents. National President Dalyop Mwantiri stated this during a press conference on yesterday in Vom.

He condemned the recent attack on internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Rantis Resettlement, Barkin Ladi. The group said: “It’s no longer news that over 68 villages and communities in Beromland have been sacked and are currently occupied by Fulani militias with no challenge whatsoever either from the Berom native owners or the government as well as security in favour of Justice, equity and fairness.

“It is on record also that over 11, 000 people have been killed by herdsmen in Beromland since 2001 and killings have continued unabated.” The group lamented the Federal Government’s failure to not redeem the N10 billion it promised those displaced after herdsmen attacked Gashish communities, killing over 300 persons.

It slammed government for not establishing the Mobile Police Squadron unit in Gashish to protect the vulnerable villagers. Mwantiri said: “The plight of Displaced Persons in this general area is yet to receive any meaningful attention in terms of relief, rehabilitation and return from any quotas or authority in the land except the usual infamous slogans, ‘Government is on top of the situation, and is assuring all citizens to go about their normal/lawful business without any fear or intimidation. “Nigerians are witnesses to the massive land grab and massacres by the Fulani militia and other terrorist networks in Beromland and indeed, other parts of Plateau State with no attendant consequences from the authorities and security agencies to forestall, apprehend or deter the perpetrators.”

 

