BERT FOL: I’ m focused on balancing the results, further expansion of our brand

Bert Fol, who was recently appointed as the Regional Director, Africa by Radisson Hotel Group, was in Nigeria last week to meet with his team. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the success story of the group in Nigeria and Africa; his vision and desire to consolidate on the success so far recorded by the group

Background

Bert Fol, a hotelier of great record, who was recently appointed as Regional Director, Africa by Radisson Hotel Group, with focus on English speaking Africa, has notched up over 30 years journey in hospitality, rising through the ranks serving with the different brands in different countries. He joined Radisson Hotel Group in January 2014 as cluster general manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest and Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest. In addition to his role as GM, Fol also had hotels in Turkey reporting to him in his capacity as district director. Since 2017 he served in Northern Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and East Africa as regional director. With responsibility for English Africa speaking countries, he left no one in doubt of his ability to deliver on the goal during his visit to Nigeria where he interacted with some of the leading members of his team and selected media at a welcome cocktail reception hosted at Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

Excerpts…

I’ am delighted to be back in Lagos, Nigeria

I am delighted to return to Nigeria. I was in fact responsible for Nigeria for quite awhile when I was regional director for North Africa, spanning Nigeria and Kenya in 2017. That was quite a short adventure before I moved on to run Park Inn in the Middle East, in the Arabian Peninsula and East Africa. So I have maintained throughout the verse majority of my Radisson career, thankfully, a connection with Africa. Now I have taken over non French speaking Africa from Nigeria down to South Africa, most of the countries surrounding South Africa and to East Africa. It is a great pleasure for me to be back in Nigeria, back to Lagos and to see really that the business is coming back strongly in Nigeria and our hotels in very difficult times over the last two years have managed to perform so well. Grateful to our dedicated team and our owners for weathering the pandemic in a positive style Thanks to the excellent partners that we have in Nigeria and our very dedicated teams in the hotel. I just have to thank our owners and our teams for managing to get through the pandemic in such a positive style.

Africa is high on our radar

Africa is a tremendous focus for us within the company and I am sure that is not surprise to anyone in the room who knows about Radisson’s history in Africa and I am sure that you all do. We now have 100 hotels in Africa; either in operations or our pipeline; these are confirmed and signed deals. It is our ambition and our aim to increase to at least 150 hotels both in operations and in our pipeline by 2025. Our aim is to more than double our presence in Nigeria by 2025 More specifically, Nigeria is a tremendous focus, one of the four focus countries within Africa. This is the largest economy within the Africa country and it is our aim within Nigeria to more than double our portfolio and our presence in the country by 2025 and I am extremely confident that we would do that. We already have in the pipeline four new hotels that have been planned to open within the next three years and we are constantly reaching for new partners and new hotels that we would be able to manage going forward into the future.

We have witnessed a much faster expansion within Africa in six years

My history with the company is about eight years and I will say that we have been operating in Africa for about 13 years. But what we have seen in recent years the growth has been exponential and so we have seen a much faster expansion within Africa in the last five, six years. I think it is a factor of two things, one is the growth in hotel development within Africa and the other is that we’ve prioritised our management portfolio in Africa.

Growing our hotel portfolio to 200 by 2030

in Africa Well, if we are going to have 150 hotels by 2025 I will say certainly 200 hotels by 2030. I think it is dependent on many factors. One thing that we saw during the pandemic was the real slow down in the development of hotels within Africa. Projects are coming back a lot more quickly. We are a management company, we are not building hotels. So in other to get that growth we rely on our partners and investors building hotels and agreeing for us to manage them.

I will be sharing my experience and best practices

Anyone coming into new role brings a new dimension and wealth of experience and that is extremely important. I have been very lucky in my career to work in many different countries and that has given me exposure and also working with different hotel brands has given me exposure to see how things are done a bit differently. One of the fundamental things that I can do in my role is to share best practice. That I see something work well in one country does not mean it will work in another and it may be a good reason to try it. So sharing my experience in working in many different countries is something that I will be doing and hopefully sharing best practice and not just my experience but from within the region that I am managing. No matter what company you are working for or how many countries that you are looking after some hotels will perform particularly well in some other aspects of the management of the hotel and others will excel in different aspects. Trying to understand why that is and sharing that among the hotels to level everyone up is a big part of my role.

We need to manage different challenges confronting our operations

In a number of countries, inflation is a challenge for us and the increase in cost is a challenge. In order to maintain profitability and convert wealth and deliver the returns that our owners expect, that is something that we need to manage. But that is not different to working in many other countries or under different situations but the great thing about hotel industry is that you will always have a number of challenges and that is why it is enjoyable.

Our proven track records recommend us to investors

But we have a proven track record of flexibility in working with investors that makes us very attractive. A proven track record of delivering results and that is right across what we call key performance indicators. Whether it is profitability which is driven by efficiency or whether in securing above market share in our markets, or whether guest satisfaction; all under our theme of ‘yes I can’ philosophy. I think that is what makes Radisson different.

We learnt a lot of lessons from COVID-19 pandemic

We learnt a lot of lessons from COVID-19 and I think while learning lessons it also re-enforce some of our philosophies within the company. One of the key lessons learnt is that you have to been able to adapt and adapt quickly. Our approach when the COVID-19 started was first to ensure the security and safety of our guests. We did that in partnering with a global firm called SGS and communicating quite clearly the measures that we were taking to ensure the safety of our guests and our employers. It is also about flexibility because nobody in two years and two months ago envisaged that pandemic is coming. So it was about putting together a pragmatic set of measures very quickly as to how we are going to deal with it both in terms of managing the financial results of the hotels and dealing with our guests who are the most important aspect in our business. What their concerns and what their requirements would be and ensuring that was clearly communicated. I think it is basic common sense, understanding what the issues of the day are and whatever they are and have a very clear plan and communicate them very clearly. I think that is what we tried to do.

Consolidate on the success of the group

What I want to do is to consolidate on the success that we have had which is considerable. To share best practices in other areas and one of the very important things in our industry is to have a balance in whatever that you are trying to achieve and that means that you are looking after the guests to the best of our ability. We are looking after our employees to the best of our ability and we are looking after our owners with the best financial results. It is a balancing act among these three by not going too far one way or the other in order to deliver the best result. So that is my focus, balancing the results and consolidating on what has been done in the past which has been extremely positive and also helping to drive the brand further for expansion.

