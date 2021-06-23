News

Berths 9-11: Community congratulates Onne multipurpose terminal

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The people of Onne community in Rivers State yesterday congratulated Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) on its successful commencement of operation in Onne Port’s Berths 9 to 11. Chairman of Onne Council of Chiefs, Chief S. N. Jiala, who spoke recently on behalf of the paramount ruler of Onne, King J. D. Osaronu, said the entry of OMT in Onne Port was a major milestone for the Onne community and the country’s economy as it would help to break Onne Port’s economic decline in recent years with the fall in business activity and loss of thousands of jobs. He said: “Berths 9-11 have been ready for operations since 2013, but were not used as none of the existing companies in Onne Port had the capital, courage, desire and fresh ideas needed to bring ac- tivity and jobs to these quays in the port. “Onne community is therefore very pleased that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was able to attract new investors to the port and that OMT had committed large resources to developing the port and had already invested more than $30 million in equipment and infrastructure development as well as facilitating knowledge and technology transfer

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun: Cult members planning terror on Tuesday – Police

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state.   The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday.   The state Police Public Relations Officer […]
News

Strike: 80% Nigerians are your patients, FG tells NARD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has urged Resident Doctors to consider the plight of the 80 percent of the citizenry in need of healthcare services, should they withdraw their services. National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had threatened to shut down public health care facilities beginning from today (April 1), over unpaid salaries and other welfare packages. […]
News Top Stories

No devt without peace, Buhari tells Kaduna indigenes

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhmadu Buhari has told indigenes of Kaduna State to embrace peace and shun violence, stating that there will never be any meaningful development in the state without peace.   The President made this call in his comments at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 5.0) yesterday.   According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica