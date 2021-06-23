Berths 9-11: Community congratulates Onne multipurpose terminal

The people of Onne community in Rivers State yesterday congratulated Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) on its successful commencement of operation in Onne Port’s Berths 9 to 11. Chairman of Onne Council of Chiefs, Chief S. N. Jiala, who spoke recently on behalf of the paramount ruler of Onne, King J. D. Osaronu, said the entry of OMT in Onne Port was a major milestone for the Onne community and the country’s economy as it would help to break Onne Port’s economic decline in recent years with the fall in business activity and loss of thousands of jobs. He said: “Berths 9-11 have been ready for operations since 2013, but were not used as none of the existing companies in Onne Port had the capital, courage, desire and fresh ideas needed to bring ac- tivity and jobs to these quays in the port. “Onne community is therefore very pleased that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was able to attract new investors to the port and that OMT had committed large resources to developing the port and had already invested more than $30 million in equipment and infrastructure development as well as facilitating knowledge and technology transfer
Related Articles
Ogun: Cult members planning terror on Tuesday – Police
Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state. The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday. The state Police Public Relations Officer […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Strike: 80% Nigerians are your patients, FG tells NARD
The Federal Government has urged Resident Doctors to consider the plight of the 80 percent of the citizenry in need of healthcare services, should they withdraw their services. National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had threatened to shut down public health care facilities beginning from today (April 1), over unpaid salaries and other welfare packages. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
No devt without peace, Buhari tells Kaduna indigenes
President Muhmadu Buhari has told indigenes of Kaduna State to embrace peace and shun violence, stating that there will never be any meaningful development in the state without peace. The President made this call in his comments at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 5.0) yesterday. According […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)