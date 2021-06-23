Berths 9-11: Community congratulates Onne multipurpose terminal

The people of Onne community in Rivers State yesterday congratulated Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) on its successful commencement of operation in Onne Port’s Berths 9 to 11. Chairman of Onne Council of Chiefs, Chief S. N. Jiala, who spoke recently on behalf of the paramount ruler of Onne, King J. D. Osaronu, said the entry of OMT in Onne Port was a major milestone for the Onne community and the country’s economy as it would help to break Onne Port’s economic decline in recent years with the fall in business activity and loss of thousands of jobs. He said: “Berths 9-11 have been ready for operations since 2013, but were not used as none of the existing companies in Onne Port had the capital, courage, desire and fresh ideas needed to bring ac- tivity and jobs to these quays in the port. “Onne community is therefore very pleased that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was able to attract new investors to the port and that OMT had committed large resources to developing the port and had already invested more than $30 million in equipment and infrastructure development as well as facilitating knowledge and technology transfer

