Best beauty regimens of 2020

As we bid goodbyes to 2020, there are several beauty routines and products that women and men could not get enough of. They were like the air in the lungs of many.

These beauty products and sessions may get better come 2021 Organic whitening creams and body polish: Organic was to watch word for slay queens and regular girls who crave flawless skin this 2020. While many wanted skin that is as bright as the sun, others searched for spotless face and the solution all boils down to getting the best organic creams that works like magic.

These organic creams don’t come cheap. It costs from as low as N25, 000 up to N250,000 per range. The search for glowing spotless skin became so fierce that it turned many ladies into entrepreneurs. Making of organic body cream is one of the most lucrative business ventures for women in 2020 and will follow us into year 2021.

Booty vacuum: Yes, artificial way of forcing the buttocks to get bigger and it is real. Women are crazy about having the hourglass shape and big backside gives helps achieve the figure needed. Vacuum butt lift therapy is a non-surgical procedure that utilizes suction to reshape your behind.

The proprietary device contains two suction cups that fit over each side of your buttocks. The vacuum is activated, creating a seal for approximately 30 minutes. It is learned that one session of this vacuum costs at least N15,000 and one needs about 10 sessions to achieve results.

Waist trainers: The fastest way to achieve flat tummy and look great in a fitted dress is by getting a good waist trainer. Celebrities turned social media influencers made a lot of money advertising waist trainers for many companies. Waist trainers presented the best way for women to eat their cake and still have it.

Here they don’t have to diet to get a flat tummy, and can easily wear a waist trainer to hide the bulging tummy.

Make up: Rated as one of the biggest beauty sectors in the world, make ups can never go out of trend. Its getting better with innovation. The skills and creativity, getting more refined.

Natural hair booster: As African women finally accepted their hair texture, the search for products that will help maintain healthy full long hair started. It is the insatiable love for long hair that have made women all year crazy about human hair wigs.

On every social media, there is always a pop up advert on products that will help natural hair grow well. This has made almost every Nigerian lady a researcher on herbs that can boost hair. Hair tint: 2020 saw many men and women take the big chop and change their hair colour. Hair colours like green, gold, blue and pink were the biggest trend.

We may see more hair tint come 2021. Manicure and fingernails fixing: fixing synthetic nails with the best nail polish is among the oldest beauty sessions on the planner. It will continue next year and beyond. This year saw new nail designs, more pointy and longer nails and many more.

Teeth whitening: whiter and brighter teeth means better smiles. Though teeth whitening is very expensive, many celebrities like Peter of Psquare,

Time Makinwa, Toyin Lawani and many more swung by their dentists to get their teeth transformed. Waist beads: waist beads are beauty items ladies have come to love.

They are a traditional African accessory that consist of small glass beads on a string or wire worn around the waist or hips. It is said that the beads shape your body and keep the waist small and hips accentuated. It was (and still is) used as a measurement tool.

The beads do not stretch, so if or when the waist beads start to feel a little tight, it’s a sign that there was some weight gain, and vice versa.

There are so many other beauty tips, routines, regimen that trended in 2020 but we you with these few to reminisce and anticipate how vain maintaining beauty would be in year 2021.

