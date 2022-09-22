News

Best Breed Academy, Oniyeburutan, Onitsha, others get BMNA nominations

Posted on

The organisers of the prestigious Bayelsa Media Network Awards (BMNA) have nominated prominent Nigerians and companies for the fourth edition of its award. The organizers listed Best Breed International Academy; Director Ebiis Hotels, (Late) Mr Isaac Onitsha and the managing director Onis and Steel Limited, Mr Oniyeburutan Yebi, and many others for the 2022 award. According to a statement issued in Yenagoa by Mr Blessing Matthew Ozegbe, it stated that the awardees are persons and establishments in and outside the state that have distinguished themselves excellently in their various fields of endeavours.

Ozegbe specifically described Ebiis Hotels as a first choice hotel known for providing quality services to their numerous customers. He also noted that Best Breed Academy is a citadel of learning whose academic prowess and extraordinary achievements in the educational sector are unequalled in the state. Also, those who made the nomination list include H.R.H Egbekun Blessing; Late (Mr.) Onitsha Isaac; Mr Benson Jacob; Commander Felix George; Hon. Tuebi Sapere-Obi; Prophet Saviour Salvation Odunu; Onisoman Kosikah and Henry Ahamuefula. Others are Aqua Douye Akpuruku; Israel Alekhue; Mr Henry Okoro; Oguche Emmanuel; Dede Vincent; Ebizimor Jumbo; Mr Kiyaramo Piriye; Inebaraton Preye; Aotondeike Boloigha; Lawrence Office; David West; Mabel Magnimo; Ereboter Oil; Royal FM 95.5 and Closer TV, among others.

 

Our Reporters

