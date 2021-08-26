News

Meet Nigerian Entertainment Promoter Nairobi,Kenya Based-Adekoya Oluwaseun Ayobami Better Known As “SEUNSHARP”

Adekoya Oluwaseun Ayobami better known as “SEUNSHARP” , is a Nigerian / Nairobi based Showbiz Promoter, Event organizer, PR and A&R guy with interest in entertainment and media sector’s. His the CEO of BluDotFirm in Nigeria and Co-Founder of B&S ENTERTAINMENT & PROMOTIONS Nairobi,Kenya.

He his well known and respected in the Africa showbiz business as the top notch and right man to work with when it comes to Events organizing, Event promotions, Artiste Africa tour & East Africa tour and his basically holding down Nairobi,Kenya strong for West Africa artiste and other international artiste when it comes to bookings,concerts and media tour.

Over the years SEUNSHARP has been able to work with different Afrobeats artiste and put on lots of them for concerts, club appearances from top acts like Wizkid,Kizz Daniel, Naira Marley, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, Skiibii, JoeBoy as well as high profile Fuji Music stars to mention a few.

He has been able to help and get new acts to the right larger audience his always considering emerging acts from the shores of Africa majorly his motherland Nigeria thereby helping reachout to a wider audience thus making them global stars beyond their countries.

SEUNSHARP have been able to make use of his platform, experience and connections he have in the showbiz business to get many artiste from different genre of music and countries to get to connect with their love ones and to get their fans entertained through concerts and media tours, No doubt that SEUNSHARP his doing things right and locking it down for good is the man to work with when it comes to this Showbiz business.

