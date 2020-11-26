Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Eagles’ stars missing as Salah, Mane make shortlist

Super Eagles stars are again missing as the two Africans – Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt – are in the running for the men’s prize in the Best FIFA Football Awards. Despite having a great run in their clubs Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Kalu were nowhere near the 11-man shortlist by the world football ruling body. Osimhen was best player for Lille last season just as Simon was best player for Nantes.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara were also listed. Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is also in contention as part of the 1-player men’s shortlist. England and Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze is one of the 11 players nominated for the women’s award. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and LeedsUnitedcounterpartMarceloBielsa are on the men’s manager shortlist. Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is in the running for the women’s manager award.

FIFA says the winners will be chosen via a “combined voting process involving the captains and head coaches of all national teams around the globe, an online ballot of fans and submissions from a select group of more than 200 media representatives.” Voting will take place between November 25 and December 9, with the results being announced during a ceremony on December 17.

