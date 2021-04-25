Best types of bets to place on football

Recapping the hours that almost changed football forever

What a crazy couple of days it was. Announcements out of the blue describing the intentions of 6 of England’s ‘big clubs’, along with 3 from Italy and 3 from Spain, to set up their own European Super League. It was going to be a kind of franchise system with no promotion or relegation that would mean the clubs would have to break away from their domestic leagues and UEFA competitions as it was never going to be accepted by the leagues.

In the end, fans across the continent, nowhere more so than in England, came together to oppose this new closed-shop kind of league for football’s financial elite, which would undoubtedly have wreaked havoc across the entire football world. In the end, the fans, the players, the tv broadcasters, the Premier League, UEFA, FIFA, and the governments got the better of the ESL founding club owners. Clubs began withdrawing their involvement and the house of cards started to fall. With everybody’s eyes and ears locked onto the news, it was an extraordinary couple of days with new pieces of the story being added all the time.

Betting on the Future

While it appears that the ESL is done, the aftermath leaves a lot to be answered. This failed attempt could still change football in a huge way, but it’s going to make sports betting online on the big six quite a different prospect, as these teams could potentially be banned from the Champions League or even docked points in the Premier League. There are so many reasons why. As we have seen, fans have the power to change the game, and when fans eventually make their way back to the stadiums, it’s going to be an intimidating and difficult time for these 6 clubs to play against any other team, perhaps we will see more upsets as a result?

The transfer market could change too, as the 6 teams buy the talents from the lower teams, the others may be reluctant to do business with them affecting the transfer odds. We’re also yet to see if the Premier League will punish these clubs for their role in the ESL. If they do, it could drastically change the outright bets for league winners and Champions League qualifiers. There are so many ways in which the odds surrounding football could change.

How to bet on football

Football offers so many different possibilities when it comes to betting. The simplest form of football betting is to predict the outcome of the match, this is called a straight bet. There are 3 options; win, lose or draw, nothing else. Many chose to make these kinds of bets as it offers the greatest chance to win. There are no variations or a long list of outcomes, there are only three choices to pick from. And while this may appear to be a one in three odds, it may feel like a sure thing especially if it’s a top team like Manchester City playing against a Grimsby Town in the FA Cup for example.

Another kind of way to bet on football is correct score betting. From this, the chances of predicting the correct score are much harder than the one of three outcomes when forecasting just the result, meaning there are greater potential profits. With regards to the score, there are several more variations of this. It includes things like Both teams to score (BTTS), scorecast which is a combination of predicting the final score but also the first scorer, goalscorer markets, and ‘over and under’ where you predict whether or not there will be more or less goals than a set limit.

One of the most popular ways to bet on the busy football weekends is with accumulators. This pools together predictions for multiple games, you just have to strike lucky on all of them to win. Accumulators offer bettors some of the biggest rewards in all of football betting, as shown in the example of one person who had won on a 50,000/1 10-fold accumulator. He wagered only £1 and earned a staggering £50,000 in return. The reason this story hit the news was not only because this punter had won an enormous amount on such a small investment, but it was also because he hadn’t claimed it. It was suggested he didn’t know he had won at the time and wasn’t answering calls from the bookies.

As mentioned, there are really so many different ways to score on football betting.

As well as these, bettors can also gamble on the number of corners, the number of cards, or the score at halftime. Specials include guessing the number of goals for a specific player, bespoke bets such as who will score a penalty or free kick, if a team will keep a clean sheet, and betting on a team to win a game by say, 3 goals or more. On top of these, there are also the outright odds for league winners,

Champions League qualifiers, who will be relegated, and who will win player of the season to name a few.

Questions about the future of football up in the air

News of the ESL has really thrown a spanner into the works of football and has brought a lot of questions forward about the future. The consequences will surely affect the way football is structured, but also the relationship between owners, fans, and leagues. These effects are likely to also trickle down into the matchday whether it be through fan atmospheres, squads as a result of transfers, and the way the businesses of these clubs take the teams forward on the pitch.

Regardless, the betting markets are going to be exciting with many more doubts cast and odds considering totally new factors off the back of the recent news. Whatever happens, all eyes will be on football in the coming weeks, months, and years. Changes seem inevitable.

