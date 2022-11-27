Body & Soul

Best ways to style animal print

Sometimes, taking a walk in the wild helps appreciate the beauty of nature. It also inspires the creativity of picking up eye catching trendy prints the wild has to offer.

Animal print is one of the biggest gifts of nature to fashion and style.
They have formed the biggest fashion statements everywhere in the world.
Animal prints are unique and to style them, comes with unique skills as well.

Paring the black and white tiger stripes are easy. It goes well with plain black or white pants. The print can be paired with pop of colours like pink, red, yellow or green.

Be inspired by these ladies, who look ravishing in their wildcat’s prints.

 

