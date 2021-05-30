Best ways to style ripped jeans

Ripped jeans, crazy jeans, rugged jeans, whichever name you choose is not wrong for the funky pants that is all season friendly.

The rugged style was perceived to have started from less privileged people who had no option than to wear their jeans even though it is worn out and torn. But with time, the ripped style started getting the attention of top fashion designers, who later unveiled a collection of jeans with the ripped detailing.

Now, ‘Ripped is the new slay. Many have found themselves transforming their old favourite jeans into ripped jeans just by shredding the front a little. Paring ripped jeans can be fun because it is versatile.

There are no restrictions on what to wear with a ripped jean. As days go by, the rip gets wider and crazier as seen with Chika Ike.

Throwing a blazer on a tank top tucked into a ripped jeans automatically transforms the look into semi-formal.

This semi-formal look always goes well with stiletto heels or platform pumps. It can also be paired to look sexy for a boss lady on a regular day at the office just by pair in with a shirt.

T-shirts, ripped jeans and sneakers are like a match made in heaven. They make the best casual wear ever. Which ever way, ripped jeans are classics and can never go out of style.

Like this: Like Loading...