Body & Soul

Best ways to style ripped jeans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Ripped jeans, crazy jeans, rugged jeans, whichever name you choose is not wrong for the funky pants that is all season friendly.

 

The rugged style was perceived to have started from less privileged people who had no option than to wear their jeans even though it is worn out and torn. But with time, the ripped style started getting the attention of top fashion designers, who later unveiled a collection of jeans with the ripped detailing.

 

Now, ‘Ripped is the new slay. Many have found themselves transforming their old favourite jeans into ripped jeans just by shredding the front a little. Paring ripped jeans can be fun because it is versatile.

 

There are no restrictions on what to wear with a ripped jean. As days go by, the rip gets wider and crazier as seen with Chika Ike.

 

Throwing a blazer on a tank top tucked into a ripped jeans automatically transforms the look into semi-formal.

 

This semi-formal look always goes well with stiletto heels or platform pumps. It can also be paired to look sexy for a boss lady on a regular day at the office just by pair in with a shirt.

 

T-shirts, ripped jeans and sneakers are like a match made in heaven. They make the best casual wear ever. Which ever way, ripped jeans are classics and can never go out of style.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Djinn’s Day Out (8)

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Juliet Bumah Dave, dressed for outing, was about to switch off the television when the news of the day caught his attention. The Yahoo Plus boys had taken their game to another satanic level.   These children of darkness now hunt for girls, not to rape, but to divest them of their pants for money […]
Body & Soul

Silver Praise out with a gospel song

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Young Togolese gospel singer based in Nigeria Silver Praise, said that he is ready to drop his new gospel song titled ‘Holy is Your Name’.   Praise, who started singing since he was 12 year old came in to the music industry fully in 2011. He said that he became a born again before going […]
Body & Soul

Venice mirror work of art worth N9.2m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It is believed that mirrors have extraordinary powers due to their ability to reflect light and show appearance so precisely and incredibly. A passionate explosion of romance and drama are the main features of breathtaking Venice Mirror designed and created by Boca Do Lobo. It measures at an impressive 214 cm (84 in.) of height, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica