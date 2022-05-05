News

Bestiality: Police vow to fish out dog owners

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday vowed to fish out owners of dogs who pay ladies to have sex with their pets.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement to journalists on Thursday morning.

According to him, the dog owners will be punished and prosecuted upon their arrest.

He also said security agents won’t relent until ladies seen having sex with dogs in viral TikTok videos are apprehended.

The FPRO added that men engaging in bestial acts won’t be spared too, just as he restated that posting such videos online won’t be tolerated.

Adejobi said: “Unnatural offences: we will extend our search, investigation and punishment to the owners of the dogs caught in the act of having sexual intercourse with ladies or being used for similar offences.

“They also have questions to answer. The offence is punishable under the law, thus condemned. We will soon apprehend the lady and others like her including the men, who have been involved in this criminal and barbaric act.”

Recently social media has been awash with reports that a light-skinned lady in a trending video claimed she was reportedly paid N1.5 million to sleep with a dog.

The video was said to be recorded in Nigeria and many had wondered why a dog owner would pay a lady seven digits to sleep with his pet.

According to lawyers, the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act criminalise sleeping with an animal and that the act attracts up to 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria.

Months earlier, the leaked sex tape of singer Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, aka Oxlade, and another sex tape involving singer Tiwa Savage had gone viral with many condemning the salacious act. While those of the two singers were with intimate human partners, the latest video involved a young lady and a dog.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sirika: Finally, Nat’l carrier takes off April 2022

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Lawrence Olaoye

…FG to hold 5% equity, entrepreneurs 46%, foreign investors 49% ‘Nigeria Air will generate about 70,000 jobs in first few years …FG to hold 5% equity, entrepreneurs 46%, foreign investors 49% l’Nigeria Air will generate about 70,000 jobs in first few years He recalled that over 400 thousand Nigerians participated in choosing the name, which […]
News

All coronavirus restrictions lifted from N’Zealand’s largest city

Posted on Author Reporter

  All remaining restrictions in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland have been lifted after no locally transmitted cases of coronavirus were reported for two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday. Ardern imposed a seven-day lockdown on the city of 1.7 million after a cluster of cases were detected domestically. The lockdown was eased […]
News

C’River: Govt assures protesting taxi drivers of tax exemption

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR.

Cross River State has reassured protesting taxi drivers in the state that they are exempted from all forms of taxation and levies in the state.   Secretary of the State Anti-Tax Agency, Rev. Father Julius Ada, gave the assurance yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, while addressing the taxi drivers, who were protesting against increase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica