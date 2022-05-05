Bestiality: Police vow to fish out dog owners

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday vowed to fish out owners of dogs who pay ladies to have sex with their pets.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement to journalists on Thursday morning.

According to him, the dog owners will be punished and prosecuted upon their arrest.

He also said security agents won’t relent until ladies seen having sex with dogs in viral TikTok videos are apprehended.

The FPRO added that men engaging in bestial acts won’t be spared too, just as he restated that posting such videos online won’t be tolerated.

Adejobi said: “Unnatural offences: we will extend our search, investigation and punishment to the owners of the dogs caught in the act of having sexual intercourse with ladies or being used for similar offences.

“They also have questions to answer. The offence is punishable under the law, thus condemned. We will soon apprehend the lady and others like her including the men, who have been involved in this criminal and barbaric act.”

Recently social media has been awash with reports that a light-skinned lady in a trending video claimed she was reportedly paid N1.5 million to sleep with a dog.

The video was said to be recorded in Nigeria and many had wondered why a dog owner would pay a lady seven digits to sleep with his pet.

According to lawyers, the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act criminalise sleeping with an animal and that the act attracts up to 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria.

Months earlier, the leaked sex tape of singer Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, aka Oxlade, and another sex tape involving singer Tiwa Savage had gone viral with many condemning the salacious act. While those of the two singers were with intimate human partners, the latest video involved a young lady and a dog.

