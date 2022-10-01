Travel & Tourism

…bestows Tourism Icon Awards on Sanwo-Olu, Kangiwa, Webisco

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on …bestows Tourism Icon Awards on Sanwo-Olu, Kangiwa, Webisco

As part of its World Tourism Day 2022 celebration, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN),has bestowed its inaugural Tourism Icon Awards on the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Director General of the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa and the Founder and President of Webisco and Women in Tourism, Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Bolanle Fabiyi.

The award ceremony was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, with a colourful dinner event that had in attendance a number of state officials and members of the Nigerian tourism fraternity. According to the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung; ‘‘Our Tourism Icon Awards has become a platform to encourage and celebrate individuals with excellent leadership qualities, outstanding achievements and performances that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the tourism industry in Nigeria. ‘‘We will be appreciating the DG of NIHOTOUR for galvanising the industry towards trainings and gastronomy.

We will appreciate Mama Webisco for how consistent she was in the promotion of tourism both locally and internationally. Also, the Lagos State Governor for his outstanding performance that has put Lagos State on the map as a tourism hub in Nigeria.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Amachree commends Odili at 74 for contributions to tourism

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has facilitated with the former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, on his 74th birthday anniversary, commending him for laying solid foundation for the development of tourism in the state. Amachree said the history of tourism in the state would not be complete without mentioning the major contributions […]
Travel & Tourism

Kehinde: We see tourism as a panacea to national development

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Having this type of summit is a very good one. This is the fifth edition and commendation must go to IPTN for this. The truth is that you can’t promote tourism without transportation. For them to have brought the two thematic areas together is a wonderful thing. When you talk about development, the only thing […]
Travel & Tourism

Continent Hotel Akure opens for business

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Akure, the capital city of Ondo State has welcomed its first ever international hotel brand to its hospitality landscape with Continent Worldwide Hotels, one of the newest entrants to growing ranks of international hotel brands in Nigeria, set to formally open its first property in Nigeria. Located at Alagbaka extension, opposite the Federal Secretariat, Akure, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica