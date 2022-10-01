…bestows Tourism Icon Awards on Sanwo-Olu, Kangiwa, Webisco

As part of its World Tourism Day 2022 celebration, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN),has bestowed its inaugural Tourism Icon Awards on the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Director General of the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa and the Founder and President of Webisco and Women in Tourism, Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Bolanle Fabiyi.

The award ceremony was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, with a colourful dinner event that had in attendance a number of state officials and members of the Nigerian tourism fraternity. According to the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung; ‘‘Our Tourism Icon Awards has become a platform to encourage and celebrate individuals with excellent leadership qualities, outstanding achievements and performances that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the tourism industry in Nigeria. ‘‘We will be appreciating the DG of NIHOTOUR for galvanising the industry towards trainings and gastronomy.

We will appreciate Mama Webisco for how consistent she was in the promotion of tourism both locally and internationally. Also, the Lagos State Governor for his outstanding performance that has put Lagos State on the map as a tourism hub in Nigeria.’’

