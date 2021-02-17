Bestselling author, Kaia Ra, aims to help people heal, reconnect with spirituality

What do you do with wounds so deep that you doubt they will ever heal?

According to bestselling author, Kaia Ra, who overcame human trafficking in her childhood, “it is possible to heal all wounds and your relationship with life through the light of your sovereign divinity and your direct connection to the Source.

“Your healing journey requires conscious effort, willingness, dedication, and support from the highest realms — support that we receive from the Ascended Masters in The Sophia Code® teachings.”

The international bestselling author of ‘The Sophia Code®’ book is also a spiritual teacher and Divine Feminine speaker.

Kaia Ra is guiding an international movement for humanity’s reconciliation with its innate sovereign divinity.

More of her passions span various disciplines, from psychic development training, activating personal healing, and guiding people on the journey of their spiritual awakening.

Her personal journey to public leadership was arduous. Years of painful memories defined Kaia Ra’s early life as she survived near-death experiences, human trafficking, psychic exploitation, and many other atrocities that wounded her body and soul.

Surviving through such experiences is unthinkable, but her inner strength and direct relationship with the Ascended Masters and the angelic orders helped her to survive.

She is passionate about helping others on their healing journey and shares that “what I experienced in my childhood invoked a deep compassion for helping others release their own trauma and embrace their empowerment.”

Kaia Ra supports people worldwide through her foundation and curriculums in how to recognise what is holding them back in life and to walk a journey of authentic spiritual awakening.

Due to the fast-paced nature of the world today, many people seldom take time to connect with their Higher Self or explore a spiritual practice. Kaia Ra dedicates her life to helping people walk that daily spiritual journey, to discover the heavenly support that she says surrounds us now, and the healing of their inner child.

Meditation is powerful, and so many people are now partaking in it. More and more people are now aware of the importance of looking inside themselves and how a spiritual practice could be beneficial.

As a highly respected voice of the Divine Feminine spiritual movement, Kaia Ra serves an international community by channeling The Sophia Code teachings and leading The Heaven on Earth Prayer Collective.

Through online offerings and bestselling publications, she is a guide for so many people worldwide. Her recovery journey inspires the healing of countless survivors. She is the voice of hope, inspiration, and a refuge for many who feel lost to themselves and the world.

As Kaia Ra says: “Embodying your sovereignty is a daily journey of self-discovery, self-mastery, and self-love that can heal all wounds. Your healing is worth the effort.”

