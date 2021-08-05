Bet9ja founder to chair Lions Club’s investiture August 8

The founder of Bet9ja, one of the biggest betting sites in Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Soname, would be the chair at the Lions Clubs District 404B2 Nigeria investiture on August 8. The Bet9ja boss had given his words to be at the investiture ceremony of Kayode Oshinuga as District Governor cum Fundraising Ceremony in aid of humanitarian projects and services, especially the eye-catching international standard type of a proposed Eye Clinic at State Hospital, project worth of millions of naira. According to the District Governor, Kayode Oshinuga, Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organisation’s primary focus was to serve the community and make the world a better place.

He said the International President theme for this year was; Service From The Heart, while the District’s theme was; Service: Our Way Of Life. He noted that this Lions service year programmes will reflect on the theme, especially as Lions Motto was; ‘We Serve.’ He said: “It is, therefore, necessary to remind you great leaders of our association, my fellow Lions, my family members, my professional colleagues and of course my friends and well-meaning Nigerians to start planning ahead of Sunday, August 8, 2021.”

Like this: Like Loading...