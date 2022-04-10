Business

Bet9ja raises alarm over cyber-attack to its platform

The Bet9ja betting platform, just like so many market-leading global organisations, has recently become a victim of a sophisticated criminal cyber-attack, which is restricting our customers from having access to the platform.

 

The company however disclosed in a statement that it is working tirelessly with its IT Team, independent forensics and cybercrime experts to resolve this. “We take this matter extremely seriously.

 

Our priority is protecting our customers and you have our assurances that your accounts will not be compromised and all your funds are safe.”

It apologised to the numerous customers using the platform for the situation, saying “once back online, we will reward our loyal customers with a truly sensational bonanza of promotions.”

 

The Company further assured its customers that it will be releasing information to update them, saying “any information not shared by Bet9ja should not be regarded as credible.” It appreciated the customers for their patience and understanding during this company’s difficult moment.

 

“We will be back stronger, continuing to provide you with the best-in-class betting experience, as soon as is technically possible,” the statement concluded.

 

