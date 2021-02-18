Business

Beta Glass, Japaul lead losers in N15bn decline

NTA to display NSE ticker tape across network

Equities trading at the the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the second trading session as bears sustained their grip following profit taking by investors. This is just as the Nigerian Television Authority is set to begin the broadcast of NSE Daily Ticker Tape across its networks. Investors and viewers of the Nigerian Television Authority’s (NTA) stations would now see the daily price information of securities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This was announced at the digital closing gong ceremony hosted by the NSE yesterday to officially mark the broadcast.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated: “At the exchange, we remain committed to providing issuers with a platform that allows them to meet their strategic business objectives and one way of backing that commitment is making price information available across as many credible channels as possible.

“The NTA runs the largest television network in Nigeria with stations and network centres in almost every part of the country. We are, therefore, pleased to launch the broadcast of the NSE Daily Ticker Tape across the NTA network. This is part of our strategy to widen our domestic investor coverage, especially to retail domestic players who accounted for about 30% of equity transactions valued at N619 billion in 2020.”

Business

Fulani/herders’ crisis: Threat to FG’s food security target

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The on-going attacks on farmers by suspected Fulani herders and their allies, mostly in South-West and some other parts of the country threatening Nigeria’s target of self-sufficiency in food production and safety in agriculture. TAIWO HASSAN examines the situation For some time now, the crisis between farmers and Fulani herdsmen has been the most topical […]
Business

NIWA deploys floating jetties on inland waterways

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has deployed 40 feet floating jetties to convey commuters following the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for repairs.   Its Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, an engineer, explained that the floating jetties would alleviate the suffering of the over 33,000 commuters who ply the important link bridge […]
Business

EFG, Stanbic IBTC, others trade N906bn shares

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Ten leading stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the last 10 months of the year 2020 with an exchange of 63.236 billion shares worth N906.315 billion.   Available statistics to New Telegraph showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 57.29 per cent of the total value between 02/01/2020 and 31/10/2020.   Also, […]

