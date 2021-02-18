Beta Glass, Japaul lead losers in N15bn decline

NTA to display NSE ticker tape across network

Equities trading at the the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the second trading session as bears sustained their grip following profit taking by investors. This is just as the Nigerian Television Authority is set to begin the broadcast of NSE Daily Ticker Tape across its networks. Investors and viewers of the Nigerian Television Authority’s (NTA) stations would now see the daily price information of securities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This was announced at the digital closing gong ceremony hosted by the NSE yesterday to officially mark the broadcast.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated: “At the exchange, we remain committed to providing issuers with a platform that allows them to meet their strategic business objectives and one way of backing that commitment is making price information available across as many credible channels as possible.

“The NTA runs the largest television network in Nigeria with stations and network centres in almost every part of the country. We are, therefore, pleased to launch the broadcast of the NSE Daily Ticker Tape across the NTA network. This is part of our strategy to widen our domestic investor coverage, especially to retail domestic players who accounted for about 30% of equity transactions valued at N619 billion in 2020.”

