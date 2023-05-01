News

Betara Awards Scholarship To Son Of Late Rep-Elect, Maihanchi 

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Speakership aspirant and Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on appropriation, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu has awarded a scholarship to the son of the late member-elect, Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanci.

Betara made the pronouncement when he visited the family of the deceased on a condolence visit on Sunday.

Recall that Maihanchi who was elected to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba state in the just concluded general election, died penultimate Saturday in Abuja following a brief illness.

Betara in a statement issued by his media campaign team expressed grief over the ugly incident.

He described the late member-elect as “a brother and friend.”

On the visit to the family the lawmaker said, “Earlier today, myself and the team of my colleagues paid a condolence visit to the family of our beloved colleague, late Hon. Isma’ila Yashua Maihanchi.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the over 60 Honourable members of the House of Representatives who took out time and accompanied me, despite their busy schedules.

“I was indeed touched by their depth of sacrifices and show of love, as we had to fly through Yola and took a voyage of about nine hours to Taraba state, while it was raining cats and dogs in some axis as we travelled.

“During my condolence message as we visited the wife of the late and his biological parents, I promised them, that his son shall be placed on scholarship from primary education to any level he desires to attain henceforth.

“Once again, my heartfelt condolences to the wife and the entire family of the late honourable”.

Late Hon. Maihanci, left behind a child and an expectant wife and aged parents.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Kaduna court dismisses El-Zakzaky’s no case submission

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A state high court sitting in Kaduna, has ordered the continuation of the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat. The move followed the dismissal of an application of no case submission filed by the leader of the Islamic movement. The IMN leader, who […]
News

PDP to Ayade: We’ll mobilise against your planned privatisation

Posted on Author Clement James

The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to resist the planned privatisation of industries in the state by Governor Ben Ayade, saying it will mobilise the people against such plans. The newly elected state Chairman of the party, Mr. Venatius Ikem disclosed this yesterday after he was sworn-in to […]
News

Reps strip President of powers to order assets’ forfeiture, okays discretionary powers for high court judges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to strip the president of the powers to order dor forfeiture of assets of accused persons. It consequently sought to grant discretionary powers to the Judge of a High Court, to order forfeiture of assets of affected persons. The bill, which was passed […]

Leave a Comment