Betara Awards Scholarship To Son Of Late Rep-Elect, Maihanchi 

Speakership aspirant and Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on appropriation, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu has awarded a scholarship to the son of the late member-elect, Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanci.

Betara made the pronouncement when he visited the family of the deceased on a condolence visit on Sunday.

Recall that Maihanchi who was elected to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba state in the just concluded general election, died penultimate Saturday in Abuja following a brief illness.

Betara in a statement issued by his media campaign team expressed grief over the ugly incident.

He described the late member-elect as “a brother and friend.”

On the visit to the family the lawmaker said, “Earlier today, myself and the team of my colleagues paid a condolence visit to the family of our beloved colleague, late Hon. Isma’ila Yashua Maihanchi.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the over 60 Honourable members of the House of Representatives who took out time and accompanied me, despite their busy schedules.

“I was indeed touched by their depth of sacrifices and show of love, as we had to fly through Yola and took a voyage of about nine hours to Taraba state, while it was raining cats and dogs in some axis as we travelled.

“During my condolence message as we visited the wife of the late and his biological parents, I promised them, that his son shall be placed on scholarship from primary education to any level he desires to attain henceforth.

“Once again, my heartfelt condolences to the wife and the entire family of the late honourable”.

Late Hon. Maihanci, left behind a child and an expectant wife and aged parents.