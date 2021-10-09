News Top Stories

Bethel: Bandits release another batch of 5 students, matron

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Another batch of five students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna State and the Matron abducted in July 2021, has been released. Confirming the release to newsmen on Friday, the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev Dr. Israel Akanji, noted that the abducted students still being held in captivity were remaining four.

He said: “Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron (Making 6) have just been released to us this evening, October 8. We thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released. Thank you for your prayers and support.” The bandits, who were said to have collected N100 million ransom, had said they would release the abducted students in batches, when they freed the first batch of 28 students on July 25.

