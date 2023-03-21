BetKing announces new partnership with Ikorodu City

Sports betting and digital entertainment company, BetKing, has signed a partnership agreement with Ikorodu City in a bid to encourage sports development at the grassroots level. The announcement was made recently, at a press briefing hosted by BetKing at its Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos. This partnership is an effort to reafirm BetKing’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of local sports in communities within Nigeria. Ultimately, the partnership will support the football club’s plans to become the leading team and compete with their peers nationally. It will also provide capacity building for the players and an opportunity for them to reach their full potential, thereby contributing to the advancement of grassroots sports in the country. Commenting on the partnership, Gossy Ukanwoke, the Managing Director of KingMakers, said, “At BetKing, we are committed to sports development and driving the growth of grassroots football here in Nigeria.
