BetKing Betting Tips: Top countries at the 2022 FIVB World Volleyball Championships

The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship kicked off on August 26, as BetKing will be dissecting some of the biggest teams in the championship as well as title contenders.

The 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship is scheduled between August 26 and September 11, 2022. Poland and Slovenia will co-host the tournament, with 24 teams in six Pools.

According to the format adopted at the World Championship, two teams will qualify for the Round of 16 before proceeding all the way to the finals.

Host, Poland (#1)

Poland are currently World number one in the latest FIVB World Rankings and heads to the Championship as favourite as well as co-host. Poland are set to defend their back-to-back World Championship titles from the previous two editions (2014 and 2018) of the competition.

It is noteworthy that Poland defeated Brazil 3-1 in the 2014 final before stamping their dominance on Brazil the second time 3-0 in the 2018 final.

Poland is in Pool C with USA, Mexico and Bulgaria

France (#2)

France clearly are in the best form of their lives. The French team is currently ranked number 2 in the World. One of their greatest feats is winning gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. France went ahead to win their first gold medal at this year’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with star outside Earvin Ngapeth earning the MVP award at the two events making them a threat at this year’s World Championship.

France are clearly going to top the Pool D that has Slovenia, Germany, Cameroon in it. They have never reached the finals before but finished third at the 2002 World Championship in Argentina.

Brazil (#4)

Brazil is one of the most successful volleyball nations in the world but recently stumbled to Poland in the last two finals of the FIVB World Championship. Is this a revenge mission for the Samba Boys? Brazil have reached a total of six finals over the years which includes each of the previous five; they are clearly one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Brazil lost their two last finals to host Poland in 2014 and 2018. The Brazilians could not set a record of four consecutive trophies after winning the World Championships in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

Brazil won 33 out of 34 editions of the South American, which guaranteed them a spot at the 2022 World Championship. Brazil faces Japan, Cuba and Qatar in Pool B.

United States (#5)

The United States is in Pool C with defending champion, Poland. The United States ranked fifth in the world would love to maintain their momentum gathered at this year’s Volleyball Nations League where they defeated Poland by three straight sets. Whoever wins the match between the United States and Poland stands a better chance of topping the Pool.

The US qualified for the World Championship as the number seven team in the World Ranking and they are also medal contenders not pretenders.

The United States made it to the semi-finals in 1994 and 2018 but could not make the podium finish.

Italy (#6)

The Italians will be making a strong statement at the World Championship after a poor performance at the Volleyball Nations League (VNL). Italy stands a better chance in Pool E with the pedigree of their opponents.

The three times world champions have made semi-finals appearance in the past five editions of the World Championship. Italy won the World Championship title in 1990, 1994 and 1998; their recent trophy is the European Volleyball Championship in 2021.

Pool A: Ukraine, Serbia, Tunisia, Puerto Rico

Pool B: Brazil, Japan, Cuba, Qatar

Pool C: Poland, USA, Mexico, Bulgaria

Pool D: France, Slovenia, Germany, Cameroon

Pool E: Italy, Turkey, Canada, China

Pool F: Argentina, Iran, Netherlands, Egypt

You can place your bets on the FIVB World Championships on BetKing Nigeria.

 

