Business

BetKing celebrates new brand identity with pomp as Okocha, Omah Lay wow guests

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 

BetKing, Nigeria’s fastest-growing sports and digital entertainment brand, on Thursday, August 12 celebrated the launch of its new brand identity at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island. The event was a colourful affair with loads of fun, exquisite cuisine, good nature banter and excellent music by the fast-rising act, Omah Lay.

It was also a night for royalty as guests, BetKing Business Partners, industry regulators and Blue Bloods (staff members of BetKing) were pampered by the gracious host alongside the Brand Ambassador, Austin’ Jay-Jay’ Okocha. The football icon starred in the new Television Commercial (TVC) unveiled on occasion, displaying intricate footwork, exciting dance moves and a bold expression for the BetKing brand.

Company Chairman, Mr Toyin Pinheiro (SAN), opened up the event with a warm welcome to the guests and acknowledgment of the industry regulators including the Chairman, Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Ayodele Subair and the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lotteries Board, Mr Bashir. He further reiterated the purpose of the event – the relaunch of a powerful and impactful brand, BetKing.

In his words: “This is the relaunch of a very strong brand; a brand premised on strength and integrity. I want to assure you that customers would be happy. They would have good opportunities of winning. As we head into the new season, you will have a jolly good time with our brand and Ambassador, Jay-Jay. I say to you, our customers, hang on to us. The winnings will be richer and bigger. The opportunities will be there. Let’s have a big season as we look forward to its commencement.”

Managing Director, KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, also began on a note of gratitude to all present – guests, agents, partners, the Brand Ambassador and regulators.

With reference to BetKing’s commitment to building a brand that would be the most valued by stakeholders in Africa while boosting economic growth, Ukanwoke said: “We have evolved over the years, consistently seeking ways to better our offering to customers and society. This brand relaunch is a statement of that commitment. A few months ago, we announced our corporate brand, KingMakers, representing the next level as a company. The nexus is to bring Africans closer to the game they love, and we’ll be doing this by offering our customers more ways to enjoy sports.”

Fittingly, it wasn’t an occasion for speeches but merriment and entertainment – an attribute the brand has indicated as part of their core identity. The engaged audience participated in fun games, prizes were won and all guests were given a taste of the feeling with branded gift items to appreciate their presence at the event.

Omah Lay rounded off the event with an electric performance that got guests on their feet. They all converged on the foot of the stage as the singer dished out some of his hits singles. The company’s management staff, including the Chief Financial Officer, Oladapo Olasope, were also present, at the enjoyable and colourful night.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

OPS to FG: Inflation, energy cost crippling SMEs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Members of the organised private sector have lamented that the country’s mounting inflation rate and growing cost of energy following recent increase in fuel price are driving small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into oblivion even as the economy suffers from the impact of COVID- 19. The OPS, comprising of the La-gos Chamber of Commerce […]
Business

FirstBank partners LAWMA on provision of sweepers’ uniform

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), on Thursday, unveiled 16,000 sweepers’ uniforms branded by the first tier lender as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.   Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, who was […]
Business

NCAA: Why more foreign registered aircraft operate in Nigeria

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE,

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 ● 70 foreign endorsed, 46 active ● 23 carry Nigeria’s register mark PROLIFERATION NCAA tries to encourage the owners to deregister and register their aircraft in Nigeria’s registration number   The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has admitted that there are some gaps in the system that allow proliferation […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica