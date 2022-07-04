BetKing, DStv partner on free packages to new agents

In line with its com-mitment to providing further value for agents, BetKing Nigeria, has partnered with DStv to provide new agents who sign up to the network with free DStv equip-ment in addition to the welcome package pro-vided to agents.

This expanded offer is designed to support new agent businesses who register to join the BetK-ing network from June 22.

The free DStv equip- ment (dish + decoder) in-cludes a free one-month subscription to give agents access to explore any excit-ing DSTV channels of their choice, as this helps to boost engagement and entertain-ment in their shops.

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, the Chief Operating Officer of KingMakersNigeria, Adim Isiakpona, said: “We are delighted about this partnership with DStv as we are determined to con-tinue creating additional value for our Kings (cus-tomers) and our network of Kingmakers (agents).

“For us as Betking, this partnership and initiative are one of many to come, as we seek to improve cus-tomers’ experiences and empower our network of dedicated and loyal agents.

”Adim also added that the initiative is in line with the company’s ongoing ef-forts and commitment to grow and empower the agent network and busi-nesses

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...