Sports

Betking to send eight lucky customers to watch EPL live

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The new football season starts in less than six weeks and BetKing is sparing no expense to reward its loyal football fans.

 

Eight lucky BetKing customers will each be awarded an all-expense paid trip to watch a Premier League match in the United Kingdom, while other customers stand a chance to win exciting prizes in the weeks leading up to the English Premier League.

 

Starting this week till the end of July, one lucky BetKing customer will win a ticket to watch an EPL match live, while others will win Smart TVs, Smartphones, and N1000 betting credit in their wallets.

 

The EPL pre-season promo is open to new and existing online customers on the BetKing platform. Speaking on the EPL pre-season promo, Adim Isiakpona, the Chief Operating Officer of KingMakers Nigeria said: “We are overly excited about the new football season, and we want to share this excitement with our online customers through the EPL pre-season promo.

 

We want them to experience that feeling when a new football season starts, the excitement, the rush, that’s BetKing. Commenting on the 2022 FIFA World cup, Adim tells football fans to expect great things from the brand. “If our customers think the EPL preseason promo is big, wait till they see what we have planned for the 2022 World cup. There’s always more with BetKing.”

 

The EPL pre-season promo is aimed at rewarding loyal customers who have stayed with the brand during the Off-season. It amplifies BetKing’s efforts in promoting “That Feeling” among its users in Nigeria and Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NFF: Amaju Pinnick not CAF 5th Vice President

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described as untrue, a report in sections of the media that the Federation’s President, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick was selected as 5th Vice President of the Confederation of African Football at Friday’s 43rd Ordinary and Elective Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.   NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the […]
Sports

EPL: Injury-time Origi winner sends Liverpool top, as Newcastle finally win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Liverpool went top of the Premier League as substitute Divock Origi scored a last-minute winner to sink Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.   And Callum Wilson scored the only goal as Eddie Howe’s Newcastle claimed their first Premier League win of the season at the expense of fellow strugglers Burnley. Wilson steered the ball into the […]
Sports

NBA players call for justice after death of Duante Wright

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets players wore T-shirts calling for “liberty and justice for all” following the fatal shooting of a black man by a police officer on Sunday. The death of Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center sparked days of angry protests and an overnight curfew. Tributes were paid at Tuesday’s NBA game in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica