BetKing unveiled as lead sponsor for 3rd MoC Grand Prix

Digital entertainment and sports technology company, BetKing, was on Monday announced as the lead sponsor of the 3rd Making of Champions (MoC) Grand Prix. The organisers of the event that started on Tuesday, March 30 at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Nigeria made the announcement during a virtual press conference.

The 3rd MoC Grand Prix has become one of the most important fixtures on the Athletics calendar in Nigeria – the largest Annual Competition in Nigeria aside from the National Trials and has awarded millions of Naira in Prize Money to hundreds of Athletes in individual & relay events since the inaugural edition in 2018.

Over 900 Athletes registered for the 3rd MoC Grand Prix with two Olympics qualifications secured in the men and women 100m. Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala and Nigerian Grace Nwokocha won the 100m race in the men and women category respectfully while also securing Olympics qualifications. Speaking on the sponsorship, MoC Corporate Partnership Manager, Evans Emmanuel, said: “We are excited to announce BetKing as lead sponsor for the 3rd MoC Grand Prix. BetKing is easily one of Nigeria’s most loved sports technology company, and they have chosen to support the Kings & Queens of African Athletics as they seek qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

