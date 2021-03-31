Sports

BetKing unveiled as lead sponsor for 3rd MoC Grand Prix

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Digital entertainment and sports technology company, BetKing, was on Monday announced as the lead sponsor of the 3rd Making of Champions (MoC) Grand Prix. The organisers of the event that started on Tuesday, March 30 at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Nigeria made the announcement during a virtual press conference.

The 3rd MoC Grand Prix has become one of the most important fixtures on the Athletics calendar in Nigeria – the largest Annual Competition in Nigeria aside from the National Trials and has awarded millions of Naira in Prize Money to hundreds of Athletes in individual & relay events since the inaugural edition in 2018.

Over 900 Athletes registered for the 3rd MoC Grand Prix with two Olympics qualifications secured in the men and women 100m. Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala and Nigerian Grace Nwokocha won the 100m race in the men and women category respectfully while also securing Olympics qualifications. Speaking on the sponsorship, MoC Corporate Partnership Manager, Evans Emmanuel, said: “We are excited to announce BetKing as lead sponsor for the 3rd MoC Grand Prix. BetKing is easily one of Nigeria’s most loved sports technology company, and they have chosen to support the Kings & Queens of African Athletics as they seek qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF, NIKE strategise for another world-beater apparel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its global brand kit-sponsor NIKE have taken a further step forward in the plan to unveil another set of kits for the Nigeria National Teams that would wow the world as did those launched on the margin of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals. At a virtual meeting on […]
Sports

Wolves , Southampton, Real, Valencia ties live on GOtv Max

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SuperSport continues to provide quality football content from the 2020/21 football season for all GOtv Max customers, with live action from the La Liga, Serie A and FA Cup and Premier League matches scheduled for 12 to 15 February, 2021. The pick of matches from this weekend’s Premier League action sees clash between Everton and […]
Sports

AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers: Brown arrives in Kigali, players expected today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Coach of Nigeria’s D’Tigers, Mike Brown, has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda ahead of the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.     The competition is billed for November 27 to 29. Coach Brown who touched down on Saturday night was accompanied by one of his assistants, Kuester John a former Detroit Pistons coach. As a player, he spent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica