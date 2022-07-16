Sports

Betking urges customer to bet on Iceland, France Women Euro game

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Betking urges customer to bet on Iceland, France Women Euro game

Betking urges customer to bet on Iceland, France Women Euro game

Iceland will go head-to-head with France in group D of UEFA Women’s Euro championship on

the 18th of July 2022 at New York Stadium stadium, Rotherham city, England.

This will be an exciting match for sports betting fans, with Betking offering mouthwatering rewards for their numerous customers.

The two teams have only faced each other twice in their history, the first time being 2017 and

the second in 2019. France emerged victorious on both occasions, winning 4-0 and 1-0 respectively.

France are currently at the top of their group with six points while Iceland find themselves on the

second spot with only two points.

Les Bleues will head into the game after a 2-1 win over Belgium in their last match. As for Iceland, they remain winless in their last two encounters, drawing 1-1 with Italy and Belgium.

Iceland have scored at least one goal in their last 5 matches and remain undefeated in their last five games while France are on a 10-match winning streak, scoring an average of 3.5 goals in their matches with Iceland scoring one goal on average.

With France standing as favourite to win the encounter due to their stellar form, pundits are predicting a France victory and Over 2.5 goals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Barca monitoring Pep’s situation at Man City  

Posted on Author Reporter

Barcelona are monitoring Pep Guardiola’s situation at Manchester City. Barca’s board will meet on Monday when they’re expected to sack coach Quique Setien after Friday’s disastrous Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich. While former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is regarded as favourite for the post, TMW says a return for Guardiola is also under consideration. […]
Sports

Lampard: Chelsea deserve delayed start to new season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Frank Lampard has urged the Premier League to push back Chelsea’s start to the 2020-21 season, claiming September 12 is too early for his players to recover properly given their imminent Champions League round-of-16 tie with Bayern Munich. Chelsea face the German champions on Saturday and the chances are that, facing a 3-0 deficit from the home […]
Sports

Shaibu: Festival’ll restore Edo’s sporting heritage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edo State Deputy Governor Comrade Phillip Shaibu has said here that the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) is essentially an opportunity to relaunch the state’s rich sporting heritage. Known as the Heartbeat of the Nation, Edo in the past was noted for its unrivalled sporting facilities as well as producing some of the best sporting […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica