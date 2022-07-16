Betking urges customer to bet on Iceland, France Women Euro game

Iceland will go head-to-head with France in group D of UEFA Women’s Euro championship on

the 18th of July 2022 at New York Stadium stadium, Rotherham city, England.

This will be an exciting match for sports betting fans, with Betking offering mouthwatering rewards for their numerous customers.

The two teams have only faced each other twice in their history, the first time being 2017 and

the second in 2019. France emerged victorious on both occasions, winning 4-0 and 1-0 respectively.

France are currently at the top of their group with six points while Iceland find themselves on the

second spot with only two points.

Les Bleues will head into the game after a 2-1 win over Belgium in their last match. As for Iceland, they remain winless in their last two encounters, drawing 1-1 with Italy and Belgium.

Iceland have scored at least one goal in their last 5 matches and remain undefeated in their last five games while France are on a 10-match winning streak, scoring an average of 3.5 goals in their matches with Iceland scoring one goal on average.

With France standing as favourite to win the encounter due to their stellar form, pundits are predicting a France victory and Over 2.5 goals.

