Betsy Obaseki women football tourney’s winner to get N5m

The winner of the 2nd edition of the Mrs Betsy Obaseki’s Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) will go home with a N5 million cash reward.

The Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, said this while leading other members of the organising committee for the tournament on an inspection of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and other facilities for the tournament.

The competition scheduled to commence from Wednesday, September 7, 2022, will be focused on driving the government’s campaign against drug abuse.

Obaseki said: “The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will host the opening and closing ceremony of the tournament. The final will be played here. We have other facilities to be used for the competition apart from this stadium.”

