Better conditions will bring the best out of Nigerian tennis players –Calvin Hemery

The just concluded National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 witnessed several foreign athletes competing for some states especially Delta State. It came as no surprise as French-born Nigerian athlete, Calvin Hemery, taking to the court where he won two gold medals in Tennis for Delta State. The surprising thing about the athlete was not because he was competing for Delta, but winning medals for another state despite coming from the host state, Edo State. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA who was in Benin City for the festival, Hemery said it was all about business and he would be ready to compete for any state with better offer come next festival. Excerpts…

How was it like competing in Nigeria at the National Sports Festival?

It was good to come to Nigeria; this is not my first time and I can say it was a good thing for me competing in my country, especially winning two gold medals.

Your records in France spoke ahead of your coming to Nigeria with people looking forward to competing against you; what will you say was the difference competing over there and in Nigeria?

The different for me was the condition. It was hot here but in France it was cold. The organisation also is a big problem here in Nigeria. I think they have to work better on the organization; things don’t start on time, people wait for long for games to start, they are never on time. Even the balls are not good at all, but I can understand because they are much cheaper. I will say the conditions are harder to play good tennis, I am very happy to win here in Nigeria. Sometimes, we think the players are not good but when you see the type of condition they play in, then you will understand the fact that if they are playing in Europe, maybe they would do better than they are doing at the moment.

Despite being from Edo, you actually competed for Delta, why?

It is not my choice, it is all about business and Edo didn’t offer me a good deal compared to what Delta offered. So, I played for Delta and if by the next edition Edo gives me a good deal, I will surely compete for them. Coming here for me was more about the business part of it.

Gone are the days when the country used to be great in tennis especially the Davis Cup, but suddenly everything went down the drain, with people like you competing, are we going to see Nigeria getting back to the top again?

If it is possible why not? I will be glad to compete for Nigeria in the circuit as long as I am given invitation and correct details, but they will still have to organise a good team and then we try to perform together as a team. I am sure with that we are going to come out great.

How do you think the home-based athletes can improve? You had the opportunity of competing against them in Benin…

We have good players here and like I said earlier, the conditions are very tough for them, they don’t always have good racquets, good balls, good coaching, so it is tough to improve their game and so many other things associated with it. They don’t even know that they could be much better because they have not have the opportunity of training in a better condition. I am sure if they travel to Europe or America with better conditions, for sure you will see their best. They are going to be better players. Playing against them, I see potential and in the corfuture we can have a good and strong team to compete in Africa and then outside Africa.

After what you achieved in Edo, what’s the next line of action for you as a player and as an individual?

For now, I don’t know. With the COVID-19, it’s been difficult. In the next few months, I will see how I can get back into the circuit competing.

There have always been issues of combining Education and sports, how was it for you and how did you choose tennis?

I actually didn’t choose tennis, it picked me. I started when I was five and was registered for the French team as a young boy; from there I kept going till today.

So what is your take on combining education and sports?

For me, that’s very good but here it is very difficult. Tennis is a very tough and expensive sport; so first thing, you have to think about that. You need to buy your racquet, the balls, your strings, pay for your coach, and other people working with you, a good court and the likes. It is not like football where you will just find a playing field and you start playing, huge difference between them all and above all better organisation. It is not easy for people in Nigeria to manage all these and I just hope we can get it right soon in Africa. Hemery Calvin of Team Delta was unbeaten throughout the competition, defeating Team Imo’s Uche Oparaoji 6-1, 6-2 in the final to claim the gold medal in the men’s singles and didn’t drop a set throughout the competition.

