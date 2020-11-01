Better days ahead in Rivers State sports –Sirawoo

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the 2020 edition of the Governor Wike Pre-season Tournament will be the best in recent years. Excerpts…

Preparation for the Wike preseason tournament

We already set up a committee and also inaugurated them, which shows our commitment and readiness, the draws will be conducted on Tuesday or thereabout, the venue is ready, everything needed has been put in place and that shows that we are ready for the tournament.

Improvement on the last edition

I was not part of the first edition but I know that the intention of every organiser of any event will be to improve on the last edition if it is not the maiden edition, we already learnt from the challenges of the last event and also building on the successes recorded, I can say that we have been able to build on the last template with better organisation.

Sports Festival

It’s a general problem due to the ban on sporting activities in the country, however, we had in a way urge our athletes during the period of the lockdown to continue with their private training and we have commence the process of getting across to the athletes to know their true state of health and with the approval of the relocation of the sports council by the governor, I can say we are up there.

Unfortunately, nobody is sure of when the festival will come up, but I know there will be meeting of the National Council of Sports in Asaba. Be that as it may, in Rivers State, we are ready, although we all have challenges but I can assure you that we are not going to relent in getting set for the festival any time the new date is announced.

Becoming Permanent Secretary

Let me us this opportunity to appreciate the governor of Rivers State for elevating me to the position of the Permanent Secretary, and also posting me directly to the Ministry of Sports, also bringing back Boma Iyaye as the Commissioner for Sports in the state, this shows that the governor has the interest of sports at heart and that has imparted greatly in the fortune of sports in Rivers State.

Also for the first time in recent years, the state’s club, Rivers United has been able to go through decent preparations for the season with great recruits during the transfer window, this is the first time the club will have a great organisation in preparation for the new campaign, the sign on are superlative and more target driven.

The governor also approved the movement of the Sports Council that has been in limbo for 51 years, since 1969 when it was founded, they are going to have a permanent office for the first time that alone is an achievement. It is an open secret that COVID- 19 pandemic has not allowed us to showcase the potential and the capacity we have, but I can assure you, the good people of Rivers State and Nigeria, that greater things are coming.

Like this: Like Loading...