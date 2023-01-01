Betting firm calls for calm following huge winnings, withdrawal panic

Tony Okuyeme

Stakers, customers and clients of popular betting site in Nigeria, 22Bet, have been assured not to panic about withdrawing their winnings.

The company said the assurance became imperative in view of fears entertained by some stakers and customers who won big during the yuletide end of the year gamings, adding that it will do anything and everything possible to ensure that winners are not denied their winnings on their platform.

The company in a statement signed by the Head, Local Sponsorship and Partnership, Adebayo Ajala, explained that many stakers won big on Boxing Day/End of the Year stake.

He said, however, that trouble started when some winners who could not withdraw their winning, largely due to technical issues went to the social media to raise alarm.

Ajala explained that, the company swiftly responded to the challenges with many winners being able to withdraw their winnings as many more winners shared the receipt of their withdrawals from the platform.

He assured all others who are having difficulties assessing their winnings to stay calm, as all winners would be paid their winnings. He also restated 22Bet.ng is a bookmaker that values transparency.

Ajala while assuring the customers, mainatined that 22Bet.ng is more than capable of paying out all winnings no matter the sum as against the fears of some stakers who won.

The statement reads in part: “On the 26th of December, precisely the Boxing Day, thousand of punters had the perfect boxing day/end of the year present.

“A ticket worth 210 odds was shared on Twitter and thousand of tweets played and won using the 22Bet.ng platform.

“Many people experienced difficulty when trying to withdraw their winnings and this led to 22Bet.ng being called out for not paying up as some users didn’t believe 22Bet.ng could pay out all those winnings.

“We gathered that many people who couldn’t access their winnings thought we can’t pay.

“We maintain that 22Bet.ng Nigeria is more than capable of paying out all winnings no matter the sum.

“Many winners took to Twitter to complain about inability to withdraw while so many others also thank 22Bet.ng for paying them their winnings for those that withdrew. It was more of a mixed reactions but we want to assure every winner that they will get their winnings.

“We should look at the brighter side, as it is now very obvious that you can change the quality of lives with 22Bet.ng, as thousands of players have already done it.”

