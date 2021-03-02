Motoring

Betting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Volvo’s entire car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade.
“I am totally convinced there will no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine,” Volvo Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson told reporters when asked about future demand for electric vehicles. “We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers.”
The Swedish carmaker said 50% of its global sales should be fully-electric cars by 2025 and the other half hybrid models, reports Reuters.
Owned by Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Volvo said it will launch a new family of electric cars in the next few years, all of which will be sold online only. Volvo will unveil its second all-electric model, the C40, later on Tuesday.
Samuelsson said Volvo will include wireless upgrades and fixes for its new electric models – an approach pioneered by electric carmaker Tesla Inc.
Carmakers are racing to switch to zero-emission models as they face CO2 emissions targets in Europe and China, plus looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles.
Last month, Ford Motor Co said its line-up in Europe will be fully electric by 2030, while Tata Motors unit Jaguar Land Rover said its luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch electric models of its entire line-up by 2030.
And last November, luxury carmaker Bentley, owned by Germany’s Volkswagen, said its models will be all electric by 2030.
Electrification is expensive for carmakers and as electric vehicles have fewer moving parts, employment in the auto industry is expected to shrink.
Last week, the head of Daimler AG’sDE> truck division said going electric will cost thousands of jobs in the company’s powertrain plants in Germany.
Volvo said it will invest heavily in online sales channels to “radically reduce” the complexity of its model line-up and provide customers with transparent pricing.
The carmaker’s global network of 2,400 traditional bricks-and-mortar dealers will remain open to service vehicles and to help customers make online orders.
Via volvocars.com customers will be able to choose from a simplified range of pre-configured electric Volvos for quick delivery – but they will still be able to order custom-made models.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Motoring

Nigerian dealer achieves sales dreams in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  “The issue of acceptance was there at the beginning, but you have to find a way to fight through,” Faith Mba says. The seeds of Faith Mba’s entrepreneurial spirit were planted while growing up in Nigeria, but they sprouted thousands of miles away in Vermont. Mba’s journey to owning a Toyota-Ford dealership in New […]
Motoring

Honda beats estimates to post 67% gain in third-quarter operating profit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected 67% jump in third-quarter operating profit to 277.7 billion yen ($2.65 billion) as car demand gained momentum in the latter half of 2020. The result for the three months to Dec. 31 was better than an estimated average of 176.72 billion yen profit from […]
Motoring

Kia shares rise after report says still scope for Apple partnership

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shares in Kia Corp rose as much as 8.1% on Friday after a South Korean online news site said there was still potential for the automaker to form a partnership with Apple Inc. Shares in Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia were roiled earlier this year after Hyundai initially confirmed early stage talks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica