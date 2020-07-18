Betway to sponsor Big Brother Naija 5

Betway is excited to announce the brand’s sponsorship of season 5 of Nigeria’s favourite reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, which is scheduled to start on 19 July.

Betway has continued to establish itself as the premier online betting platform in Africa, and through the Big Brother Naija show, will continue to engage and connect with millions of Nigerians and Africans while bringing added excitement to both the contestants and the viewers.

Through the partnership, Betway will promote a spirit of competition among those living in the house, as well as viewers of the show.

The leading provider of first-class online entertainment will add to the thrill through the introduction of the weekly Betway Arena Games, as well as a variety of promotions – all of which give viewers the chance to walk away with cash, kitchen appliances, tech prizes and more.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, said: “As an established brand in its competitive industry, Betway is a right fit for BBNaija and we are excited to have them on board this season.

“We believe this partnership will bring about an increase in engagement and excitement for fans of the reality TV show.”

Betway Country Manager, Lere Awokoya, said: “Betway is excited to be part of Big Brother Naija season five. The collaboration with Big Brother Naija presents us with the opportunity to engage and connect with Nigerians through our amazing range of sports betting and online games.

“We believe our offerings will bring added excitement to both the contestants and the viewers at home.”

