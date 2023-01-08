Between Abiodun and Amosun’s uncompleted projects

Obalola Alao

Model schools are projects of necessity. In revamping dilapidated schools, state governments across the country have often seen the need to build model schools that would serve as a template of what a school building should look like in the modern day.

To take just two examples, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration did it in Lagos and the Olusegun Mimiko government did the same in Ondo State. And so when, while marking his first year in office as governor of Ogun State in 2012, the then governor of Ogun State, now senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, announced the commencement of model schools to be built across 20 local government areas of the state, excitement was high in the air. The schools, it was expected, would bridge the gap between old and new infrastructure and enhance quality learning, and earmarked for each of these schools was the sum of N27 billion.

Foundation laying ceremonies took place at Ilaro, Ogun West, where Governor Amosun said the model school projects were part of his commitment to restoring the glory of education in the state through providing affordable and qualitative education.

“Every child in Ogun will have the opportunity to get the best of education and compete with their friends anywhere,” Amosun had assured. The next port of call was Abeokuta, where he similarly boasted that the 26 model schools would be fitted with “unparalleled facilities in science, technical education, agriculture, humanities, enterprise, and sports, with full boarding facilities… that will define the new Ogun standard in the provision of education at the secondary level.”

As he said: ““It is an ambitious educational programme, which will touch all of the 20 local government areas of the state. It is envisaged that these model schools will produce students who can compete with their peers anywhere in the world.” And they would be delivered in one year. Thereafter, he started planting the schools in quick succession. But by 2019 when he left office and seven years after the promise, only 15 of such facilities had been embarked upon.

“Of the 26 Model Schools projects, only 15 were traceable,” writes Peter Moses. They are Model School at Ikenne, named after HID Awolowo; Prof. T.O. Ogunlesi Model School Ogijo, Sagamu LG; Femi &DotunOyewole Model School, Kobape, Abeokuta South LG; Prof. SanyaOnabamiro Model School, Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North; Akin Ogunpola Model School, Akinale, Ewekoro LG; S.A. Opaleye Model, Ado-Odo/Ota LG. Others are Model School IteleIjebu, Ijebu Ife, Ijebu East LG; Model School Ijebu Ode, Epe Road, Ijebu-Ode LG; Model School OwodeEgba, Obafemi/Owode LG; Model School Ifo, Ifo LG; Model School Idi Aba, Abeokuta LG; Model School Onijangangan, Abeokuta North LG; Model School Isara Remo, Remo North LG; Model School Ilaro, Egbado South LG and Model School Idiroko, Ipokia LG.

