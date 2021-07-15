Between AfCTFA and rejection of made-in-Nigeria goods

The pronouncement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on rejection of Nigerian exports by other countries is an eye opener and enough to rethink plans for exports, especially now that AfCFTA is in place. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Nigerian manufacturers under the auspices of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have been complaining of government’s regulatory policies on noncompetitiveness of madein- Nigeria goods with other countries. Perhaps, this position could be the reason for the continued delay in implementation of AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area), which is already in its seventh month since take-off, while Nigeria is still agitating that certain stringent conditions had to be met before it can be properly commenced.

MAN’s campaigns

Besides, MAN has been at the vanguard of campaigning for made-in-Nigeria goods as a way of improving the country’s fragile economy. President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, had urged government to ensure that patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods formed the fulcrum of galvanising Nigeria’s economy out of the straits it found itself, especially recession and COVID-19. He pointed out that there was need for collective cooperation of government and private sector to catalyse made-in-Nigeria goods, both locally and abroad. He made case for Nigerian manufacturers, saying his members were putting in their best in the process of manufacturing made-in-Nigeria goods, insisting that is why government needs to support them for international recognition and acceptance. He insisted that Nigerians must moderate their insatiable tastes for consumption of foreign goods to stabilise the nation’s economy during this period. Ahmad said the most lasting and sustainable measure to grow the nation’s economy fast was by producing ‘what we eat’ in the country. He recalled that in the 70s, the country invested in agriculture and production of some basic items to cater for its needs and export of locally produced goods to strengthen its currency and the economy. “Nigerians must return to production of what they consume by patronising made-in-Nigeria goods. Nigerians should go back to moderation of their taste and consumption of foreign goods. “If we do so, it will help government to stabilise the economy,” he emphasised.

Infrastructure challenges

Meanwhile, manufacturing is Nigeria’s third-largest sector in terms of employment, after agriculture and trade, but the poor quality of infrastructure remains the longest standing problem of the sector in Nigeria and contributes to the high cost of production. Perennial problems of power supply, logistics bottlenecks, infrastructure deficits, limited access to credit and foreign exchange scarcity have continuously affected the sector’s performance over time. Growth of the manufacturing sector has been stagnant (average growth of -0.6 per cent from 2015 to 2019) while capacity utilisation has remained low.

Made-in-Nigeria goods’ rejection

During a meeting in FCT, Abuja, when the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Olusegun Awolowo, paid courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on the campaign for gov-ernment’s realisation of $30 billion from non-oil export by 2025, the minister noted that quality of products, especially agricultural products, did not meet the export standards of many countries. According to him, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a comparative and unique advantage to be physically present in over a 100 countries in the world.” Now, this represents truly a unique opportunity to leverage on that presence to export and trade our goods. “There are a number of countries around the world not blessed with the natural resources that we have but yet, through trade, have transformed their societies and have become major economic powers. “In engaging with a number of countries, we have seen that, especially in the agriculture sector, the phytosanitary aspect is very important. “We are being denied market access into a lot of countries because of the quality of the products. And this is costing us huge resources. So, I think that your agency (NEPC) also has a lot of work to do.” Onyeama added the Federal Government will focus on strengthening economic diplomacy in ensuring Nigeria benefits from countries it has formal relationships with.”

Last line

Industry stakeholders have disclosed that the headline statement by the minister of foreign affairs will make local manufacturers go back to the drawing board and do the needful by improving qualities of made-in-Nigeria goods in a bid not to lose massively in the continental trade.

