Between Buhari’s 81 promises and reality

President Muhammadu Buhari has given pass mark to his nearly eight years in office as Nigerian leader. ONYEKACHI EZE examines the promises made by the President when he was seeking the people’s mandate in 2015, against the realities on the ground

Barely five months to the end of his tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari has already accessed and gave himself a pass mark in the past seven years and six years he presided over the affairs of this country. The President in faraway Washington DC, the United States, said given the size of Nigeria and her many changes, he scored himself a pass mark

.Said the president: “We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best.”

Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Forum Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the US, were among the guests President Buhari spoke to.

The President had earlier in January 2019, boasted that he had fulfilled his campaign promises. Buhari who was in Abia State for campaign for a second term in office, said he approached governance with three-point agenda of security, economy and fight against corruption.

He told the people then: “We tried to justify these by trying our best within the time available to us from 2015 to now with the resources available to us. You can all recall that the production of 2.4 million barrels per day, was cut short to half a million barrel per day.

“It is in this context that I want you to see how this administration has been committed to develop this country. Upon all these, we are doing the roads now, we are doing the railway, which was neglected and virtually killed and we are doing power.

“We are committing available resources to make sure we get the infrastructure right and we are doing as much as possible to secure the country so that we can properly manage it. I thank you for your commitment and I expect you to this time around, vote APC.”

When he met with Imo traditional rulers at the palace of the Eze Imo in Owerri that same year, the president said his administration had fought corruption headlong, decimated Boko Haram and revived the economy.

“We should recall where we used to be in 2015 before we came to power and today we know where we are and what we have been able to do with our resources. Although the challenges of corruption and insecurity are still prevalent today, we have made significant success.

“We have also through the leadership of the militants reduced the sabotage on oil installations; we have also scored one hundred per cent in food production. We introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA) where all government money goes into and all money going out can be traced.”

In the policy document and manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as in President Buhari’s 100 days covenant, speeches at campaign rallies and town hall meetings during the campaigns for the 2015 presidential election, the President made a total of 81 promises to Nigerians. Chief among these are public declaration of his assets and liabilities; state and community policing; ban on all government officials from seeking medical care abroad; the implementation of the National Gender Policy, including 35 per cent of appointive positions for women; the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company; generation, transmission and distribution of at least 20,000 MW of electricity within four years and 50,000 MW with a view to achieving 24/7 uninterrupted power supply within 10 years, as well as establishment of an empowerment scheme to employ 740,000 graduates across the 36 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Buhari also promised Nigerians that his administration would offer free-tuition and scholarship scheme for pupils who have shown exceptional aptitude in science subjects at O/Levels to study ICT-related courses, as well as create three million jobs annually.

“We will embark on vocational training, entrepreneurial and skills acquisition schemes for graduates along with the creation of a Small Business Loan Guarantee Scheme to create at least five million new jobs by 2019,” APC said in its policy documents.

The President said allowances would be provided to the discharged but unemployed youth corps members for 12 months while in the skills and entrepreneurial development programme

Although the PDP government before him grew the nation’s economy to be the second in African, Buhari promised to make it “one of the fastest-growing emerging economies in the world with a real GDP growth averaging 10 per cent annually.”

He also promised to create a Social Welfare Programme of at least N5, 000 that would cater for “the 25 million poorest and most vulnerable citizens upon the demonstration of children’s enrollment in school and evidence of immunisation to help promote family stability.” And to ensure a secured nation, Buhari said he would recruit and train “at least 100,000 officers into the Nigerian police force and establish a federal anti-terrorism agency,” as well as establish crime squad to combat terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, militants, ethno-religious and communal clashes nationwide.

The President told Nigerians that he will eradicate state of origin and replace it with state of residence to ensure that “Nigerians are Nigerians first, before anything else.”

The question one would ask is, what is Buhari’s best as president of Nigeria? What perimeter has the president based his assessment? Was it based on his campaign promises and the policy documents of his party, or the facts on the ground since Buhari assumed office in 2015.

Minister of State, Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo said Buhari assumed office at a very difficult time of the country. He defended the recession Nigeria went into under Buhari in 2016, and said it had been predicted by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ministry of Finance. The minister also blamed the subsequent one on the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in global shut-down “with the negative figures we got sometimes from the sale of oil, at a point, oil dropped down to minus zero and we couldn’t sell oil at all. With all of those challenges and the fact that he has been able to steer the country to this point where our indicators are still better than many countries in the world, I can say that the president is correct to say he has done his best for Nigeria.

“He will leave Nigeria a better place than it ordinarily would have been if he had not carefully handled the economy of this country.”

Ethnic nationalities, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Ohaneze Ndigbo however do not believe the president’s best was enough for Nigeria Nigeria.

Dr. Bitrus Pogu, National President of MBF, Mr Ken Robinson, PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, and Dr Chiedozie Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, said the president’s claim was and image laundering.

Also leaders of opposition political parties, Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the APC and President Buhari have failed the country. ADC presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu, said Buhari’s best was “not good enough,” stating that Nigeria “under this president has failed in all developmental indices” while Buhari and his handlers continue to beat their chests about invisible achievements.

Chief spokesperson of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said Buhari’s best has left Nigeria and Nigerians the worse than he met them. According to Tanko, the president’s “best has made Nigeria an object of pity among the comity of nations.

“We are not the worst in terms of God’s blessings in mineral deposits but we have been certified as the world’s poverty capital with 163 million of us out of about 200 million people living in abject poverty.

“Buhari’s best has turned Nigerians into one, if not the most dangerous nation to live in because of insecurity.”

Fact checking of Buhari’s 2015 campaign promises has shown that the president failed in all his major promises he made to Nigerians, including fight against corruption and insurgency that were main thrusts of his campaign.

Buhari was respected as anti-corruption crusader. His supporters saw him as a ‘sheriff’ who would tame the monster that had eaten deep into the social fabric of the nation. But disappointingly, corruption now walks with four legs under Buhari administration.

It is under Buhari’s administration that budget padding became part of appropriation bill sent to the National Assembly. Even in this year’s budget estimate, some ministries and agencies queried some monies included in their budgets. And only last week, the person who served as Auditor General of the Federation (AGF) under his watch, forfeited 15 choice properties and $900,000 to the Federal Government.

President Buhari had many times during the 2015 election campaign promised to declare his assets and make the report public, as late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua did. In 2015 and 2019 when he declared his assets after assumption of office, the President did not make them public as he promised.

Celestine Eronmosele, coordinator, Mandate Protection Vanguard, a non-governmental organisation, said the president failed in 62 of his campaign promises.

Buhari, a former Head of State and a retired army General, promised Nigerians that he would defeat Boko Haram and rehabilitate and integrate repentant insurgents. Nigeria is not only under Boko Haram attack, but the insurgency which was limited to Nigeria’s North-East before he became state, has extended to every part of the country.

In the North-West where the President comes from, bandits have turned the zone a living-hell; in the North Central, killer Fulani herdsmen have rendered the region desolate, and in the South West, kidnappers are tormenting the people. South East and South-South are battling separatist agitators and unknown gun men.

Under Buhari as president, prisons were attacked including the one in the nation’s capital, and many inmates released; there was train attack, resulting in deaths of about three passengers while many were taken hostage and huge sums of money paid before they could regain their freedom.

“More soldiers have been killed by the insurgents than in the past while morale has gotten to its lowest ebb among troops resulting in protests and mutiny,” Eronmosele noted.

Contrary to Buhari’s promise to end medical tourism, the president himself traveled to the United Kingdom to receive treatment, five times as at May 2018. In one of the visits, the president spent more than one month and was practically forced to return home by protesting Nigerians abroad. Members of his family were treated abroad, including his son, Yusuf who was flown in an air ambulance to London for treatment of injuries he sustained in a power bike crash in Abuja.

Other areas the president has failed in his campaign promises are state and community policing National Gender Policy and offer of 35 per cent appointment to women; the creation of three million jobs per year; creation of a Social Welfare Programme and payment of a minimum of N5,000 to 25 million poorest and most vulnerable citizens; and building one of the fastest-growing emerging economies in the world with a real GDP growth averaging 10 per cent annually.

This is not to talk about the promise to generate, transmit and distribute of at least 20,000 MW of electricity within four years and increasing to 50,000 MW with a view to achieving 24/7 uninterrupted power supply within 10 years.

The question is, is Buhari leaving Nigeria better then he met it in 2015? Your guess is as good as mine.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...