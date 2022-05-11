Between Kukah’s gatekeeping and national development

In his Easter homily, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Reverend Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah beamed his searchlight on the seven-year-old governance of President Muhammadu Buhari describing it as being below average. Dr. Kukah pointed out that insecurity, corruption and failure to manage the pluralistic nature of the country remained some of the disturbing low points for which the administration would always be remembered for. Bishop Kukah’s homely has elicited the reactions of some media aides of President Buhari.

One of them is his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mallam Garba Shehu. New Telegraph acknowledges the right of Most Reverend Dr Kukah to speak on any issue and that of Mallam Shehu to agree or disagree with what was said by the clergyman or any other person. The fact that Dr Kukah spoke about insecurity, corruption, and the inability of the Federal Government (FG) to manage the nation’s diversity without personalising his evaluation was commendable. Such display was a reaffirmation of the amazing scholarship, civility, maturity and objectivity of the Catholic clergyman. We appreciate Mallam Shehu’s action in stepping forward in defence of his principal.

But his defence failed to address the issues, clearly raised by Bishop Kukah and which resonate with discerning Nigerians. “Easter,” noted the presidential aide “should be a time for renewal, and for hope. For those in authorityboth temporal and spiritual-to come together in word and deed so those who look to them can be inspired by their grace.”

But how can the populace embrace hope and renewal without reflecting on the present and probably the past? Easter does not only call for a re-telling of the trial, passion, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but also the contextualisation of and use of Christ’s experience as an evaluative or measuring rod for all human actions. Mallam Shehu missed the point when he remarked thus: “We respectfully ask Bishop Kukah to leave government to the voters and the politicians they elect, while he should concentrate on his job.

As it is expressed in James 1:27: religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is thus to visit orphans and widows in their afflictions and to keep oneself unstained from the world.” It is surprising that the presidential aide was interested in a single quote of Saint James.

He should have extensively acquainted himself with the entire Book of Saint James in order to have a full grasp of the social ministry of Jesus Christ. There is nothing wrong in extending visits and gifts to the orphans, widows, sick and other less privileged persons. But Easter like Christmas or even Christianity goes beyond such mere reactionary measures.

A proactive act like improved governance would help reduce the army of vulnerable individuals through the provision of amenities such as education, housing, healthcare, electricity, water, security and decent transportation. Dr Kukah’s homily drew attention to the on-going maladministration and the need for improved governance that would help people to refrain from relying on hand-outs from perceived benefactors, as Mallam Shehu portrayed in his response.

The demand by the presidential spokesman that the clergyman should allow the voters to determine the fate of an administration was misplaced and is still so. Dr Kukah is well above the age of 18 and is part of the voting population that Mallam Shehu was referring to. Members of the public have the right to hold the government to account and the recurring surveillance that Bishop Kukah carries out through his homilies and other scholarly reflections fit into such classification. Another quote from Mallam Shehu’s response that missed the point runs thus: “Bishop Kukah neglects the Bible teachings in James 1:26 that if anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, the person’s religion is worthless.”

Which Bible teaching was the presidential aide actually talking about in respect of the Book of Saint James? Should Dr. Kukah, with his extraordinary intellect, objectivity, integrity, boldness, courage and patriotism have been hailing an administration that is found wanting in many areas? The Catholic clergyman would be going against the teachings of Christianity, which the Book of Saint James is part of, by glossing over the disturbing contradictions of the current administration. The average Catholic clergyman is subjected to intellectual and spiritual rigours so as to enable him to make maximum impact on humanity including speaking the truth to power.

At ordination, after between seven and eight years of university education, a Catholic clergyman is armed with two degrees consisting of a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours Degree in Philosophy and a Bachelor of Divinity (BD) Degree in Theology. This is followed up, in some instances, with postgraduate degrees. This is true of Bishop Kukah whose academic pursuit was capped with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D.). No nation can march forward in a circumstance whereby the citizens do not regularly evaluate the actions and inactions of the political class.

This is why New Telegraph enjoins Dr. Kukah to stay true to his calling in order to inspire a legion of his fellow sit-on-the-fence countrymen and women to join him in the critical task of governance surveillance, which is pitiably at the base level in Nigeria.

The complaints of the media go-betweens at the Presidency should not cow the Catholic clergyman. President Buhari is being maintained in an official position at public expense and is therefore answerable to all Nigerians. It is only proper for his policies to be subjected to the critical evaluation of scholarly minds like Dr Kukah. We therefore urge Mallam Shehu and other presidential aides to accept the invitation to a debate extended to them by Dr. Kukah. The debate would surely provide the populace additional useful insights regarding how to make the country better.

