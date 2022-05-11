Editorial Top Stories

Between Kukah’s gatekeeping and national development

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In his Easter homily, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Reverend Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah beamed his searchlight on the seven-year-old governance of President Muhammadu Buhari describing it as being below average. Dr. Kukah pointed out that insecurity, corruption and failure to manage the pluralistic nature of the country remained some of the disturbing low points for which the administration would always be remembered for. Bishop Kukah’s homely has elicited the reactions of some media aides of President Buhari.

One of them is his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mallam Garba Shehu. New Telegraph acknowledges the right of Most Reverend Dr Kukah to speak on any issue and that of Mallam Shehu to agree or disagree with what was said by the clergyman or any other person. The fact that Dr Kukah spoke about insecurity, corruption, and the inability of the Federal Government (FG) to manage the nation’s diversity without personalising his evaluation was commendable. Such display was a reaffirmation of the amazing scholarship, civility, maturity and objectivity of the Catholic clergyman. We appreciate Mallam Shehu’s action in stepping forward in defence of his principal.

But his defence failed to address the issues, clearly raised by Bishop Kukah and which resonate with discerning Nigerians. “Easter,” noted the presidential aide “should be a time for renewal, and for hope. For those in authorityboth temporal and spiritual-to come together in word and deed so those who look to them can be inspired by their grace.”

But how can the populace embrace hope and renewal without reflecting on the present and probably the past? Easter does not only call for a re-telling of the trial, passion, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but also the contextualisation of and use of Christ’s experience as an evaluative or measuring rod for all human actions. Mallam Shehu missed the point when he remarked thus: “We respectfully ask Bishop Kukah to leave government to the voters and the politicians they elect, while he should concentrate on his job.

As it is expressed in James 1:27: religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is thus to visit orphans and widows in their afflictions and to keep oneself unstained from the world.” It is surprising that the presidential aide was interested in a single quote of Saint James.

He should have extensively acquainted himself with the entire Book of Saint James in order to have a full grasp of the social ministry of Jesus Christ. There is nothing wrong in extending visits and gifts to the orphans, widows, sick and other less privileged persons. But Easter like Christmas or even Christianity goes beyond such mere reactionary measures.

A proactive act like improved governance would help reduce the army of vulnerable individuals through the provision of amenities such as education, housing, healthcare, electricity, water, security and decent transportation. Dr Kukah’s homily drew attention to the on-going maladministration and the need for improved governance that would help people to refrain from relying on hand-outs from perceived benefactors, as Mallam Shehu portrayed in his response.

The demand by the presidential spokesman that the clergyman should allow the voters to determine the fate of an administration was misplaced and is still so. Dr Kukah is well above the age of 18 and is part of the voting population that Mallam Shehu was referring to. Members of the public have the right to hold the government to account and the recurring surveillance that Bishop Kukah carries out through his homilies and other scholarly reflections fit into such classification. Another quote from Mallam Shehu’s response that missed the point runs thus: “Bishop Kukah neglects the Bible teachings in James 1:26 that if anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, the person’s religion is worthless.”

Which Bible teaching was the presidential aide actually talking about in respect of the Book of Saint James? Should Dr. Kukah, with his extraordinary intellect, objectivity, integrity, boldness, courage and patriotism have been hailing an administration that is found wanting in many areas? The Catholic clergyman would be going against the teachings of Christianity, which the Book of Saint James is part of, by glossing over the disturbing contradictions of the current administration. The average Catholic clergyman is subjected to intellectual and spiritual rigours so as to enable him to make maximum impact on humanity including speaking the truth to power.

At ordination, after between seven and eight years of university education, a Catholic clergyman is armed with two degrees consisting of a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours Degree in Philosophy and a Bachelor of Divinity (BD) Degree in Theology. This is followed up, in some instances, with postgraduate degrees. This is true of Bishop Kukah whose academic pursuit was capped with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D.). No nation can march forward in a circumstance whereby the citizens do not regularly evaluate the actions and inactions of the political class.

This is why New Telegraph enjoins Dr. Kukah to stay true to his calling in order to inspire a legion of his fellow sit-on-the-fence countrymen and women to join him in the critical task of governance surveillance, which is pitiably at the base level in Nigeria.

The complaints of the media go-betweens at the Presidency should not cow the Catholic clergyman. President Buhari is being maintained in an official position at public expense and is therefore answerable to all Nigerians. It is only proper for his policies to be subjected to the critical evaluation of scholarly minds like Dr Kukah. We therefore urge Mallam Shehu and other presidential aides to accept the invitation to a debate extended to them by Dr. Kukah. The debate would surely provide the populace additional useful insights regarding how to make the country better.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ideological divide not in existence in Nigeria politics –Obaseki

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

E do State governor, Godwin Obaseki said ideology does not exist in Nigerian politics. Obaseki who was until last Monday a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday. He was at the PDP national secretariat on Saturday for screening for next Thursday’s governorship primary. The governor told […]
News Top Stories

Cleric endorses Mascot Kalu for Aba North, South Federal Constituency

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

A front-line Clergy, Business Mogul and APC Caucus member in Abia State, Bishop Dr Ambassador, Emeka Michael Nwankpa, has endorsed Hon Mascot Uzor Kalu for House of Reps, Aba North and South Federal Constituency.   In a statement he issued and made available to New Telegraph, Bishop Nwankpa who is a leader in APC Isiala […]
News Top Stories

Proposed N5,000 palliative for 40m Nigerians, fraudulent –CSJ

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Centre for Social Justice ( CSJ) has described as fraudulent the recent plan by the Federal Government to pay a monthly stipend of N5,000 each to 40 million Nigerians in lieu of the proposed scrapping of subsidy on petroleum products next year.   The CSJ, which is dedicated to budget monitoring and public finance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica