Between now and April, music scene will see another Alariwo

Long time singer cum broadcaster, Oluwarotimi Martins, popularly known as Alariwo of Africa has asked his fans to be a little more patient to review a new song that he will be dropping latest ending of April, 2022.

At the black carpet of Afrobeat Hall of Fame induction ceremony for legendary Afrobeat icons like Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Alariwo told our reporter to give him between now and April, that all questions about when his new album is coming out will be answered. “Give me between now till April ending, you will get the answer to that question.

A new song is coming and as usual am all about Afrobeat,” he said. Speaking about the Afrobeat Hall of Fame, he said that the idea is a wonderful concept.

“It is an avenue to celebrate us. I really appreciate it.” Comparing the kind of Afrobeat younger music artistes do now and what the older Afrobeat legends did in the past, he said, “There is Afrobeat and there is Afrobeat. I am Afrobeat, they are Afrobeats. Afrobeat is Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Afrobeat is Femi Kuti, Lagbaja, Dede and Alariwo and the rest while Afrobeats, with the ‘S’ are the young ones that are playing hip hop. I encourage and embrace all kinds so far they are doing it well,” he said.

Alariwo is one of the few that rocked the Afrobeat back in the days. For a long time, little or nothing has been heard of his music career.

It will be refreshing adding his song to the long list of music trending in the scene because many of this younger generation do not know what Alariwo is made of. We hope the wait for his new song or album will not be too long.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...