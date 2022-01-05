Between Obasanjo/Clark letters and ownership of Niger Delta oil

In recent times, Nigerians have been inundated with the exchange of letters between a former military Head of State and two-time civilian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and a former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark.

The letters have generated tremendous interest among the populace with different stakeholders throwing their weight for either of the two elder statesmen, depending on their conviction. One issue that is of striking interest to the populace is the claim by Chief Obasanjo that the crude oil that is domiciled in the ancestral lands of the natives of the Niger Delta do not actually belong to them but to Nigeria, as illustrated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

New Telegraph commends Chiefs Obasanjo and Clark for the exchange of letters and ultimately making a substantial contribution to national dialogue and governance, contrary to the feelings of some Nigerians that their written communication constituted a distraction to national discourse.

If a matter as sensitive as the ownership of the crude oil in the hostcommunities is considered unfit for national discourse, what then could be deemed fit for national dialogue? If the push by improved financial benefits for the oil-producing communities, as indicated by the submissions of the distinguished Niger Delta leader, Chief Clark, what else would constitute a subject for national dialogue? It is acknowledged that many Nigerians desire good governance but regrettably some of them fail to appreciate that the delivery of good governance is not a tea party. Long and sustained debates across the entire spectrum constitute a major tool to actualising improved governance.

An accomplished nationalist and Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe drew the nation’s attention to the significance of debates when he reportedly put his foot forward for debates among the presidential candidates for the 1979 General Election. But the country was unprepared for it.

Ten years later in 1993, the country embraced the concept of debate as was illustrated with the live debate of the presidential candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola and his National Republican Convention (NRC) counterpart, Alhaji Bashir Tofa with the then Deputy Director, News of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr. Biodum Sotunbi, as the moderator. We recall that the live debate offered Nigerians a rare opportunity of determining the preparedness of the two presidential flag bearers for the rigours of the post of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Why then should the exchange of letters between the two distinguished elder statesmen be regarded as a distraction of a sort or an act that is overheating the polity? Such exchange brings to mind a similar one between two accomplished nationalists namely Messrs Herbert Samuel Heelas Macaulay and Ernest Sesei Ikoli.

New Telegraph recalls with sadness that the progressive dispossessing of the states of their endowments/assets began with the military intervention in 1966 and got sustained through all successive military administrations. Incidentally, the respected elder statesman, Chief Obasanjo played visible roles in some of the referred military governments serving as the Federal Commissioner for Works at a time in the military administration that was overthrown on July 29, 1975, functioning as the Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters with General Murtala Muhammed as Head of State and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces from July 29,1975 until Friday, February 13, 1976 when he succeeded General Muhammed after an unsuccessful coup that claimed the latter’s life.

Chief Obasanjo, then a General, was in office until September 30, 1979 and handed over power to Nigeria’s first democratically elected President, Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari on October 1, 1979. Chief Clark, too, served in a military government as a Federal Commissioner. Rather than expunge the military decrees from the 1979 Constitution, they were reportedly dressed as Acts of Parliaments and integrated into a Constitution that was the byeproduct of the Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC), whose Chairman was a legal luminary and first Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Frederick Rotimi Alade Williams and the Constituent Assembly (CA), chaired by a respected retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, (SCN), Justice Udo Udoma. Worse still, at the re-introduction of the democracy on May 29,1999, instead of ushering in the Fourth Republic with a Constitution by the people, there was a detour resulting in a Constitution made for the country by the departing military administration manifesting provocative contradictions.

New Telegraph acknowledges that much is being generated by some component units through crude oil but they are not allowed to fully use the money to pursue their developmental priorities, as dictated by the socio-cultural preferences of their indigenes. Instead, the crude oilinduced foreign exchange is remitted into the Federation Account from where it is shared by the Federal Government among the three tiers of administration using criteria that have been discovered to be unfavourable to the oil-producing states consisting of Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Imo, Aba, Edo and Ondo. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) appears to have worsened matters for the natives of oil-producing communities by further weakening their ownership of crude oil in their ancestral lands.

No nation can fully develop by turning her eyes away from injustice, which has become institutionalised in the oil-producing communities. An admission of this fact is the starting point in resolving the age-old crude oil-induced crisis between the Niger Delta region and the Federal Government. New Telegraph is of the opinion that this realisation will help pave way for improved fiscal federalism that will enable states to utilise their natural endorsements to earn foreign exchange for the actualisation of their developmental priorities, as dictated by the sociocultural tastes of their indigenes, while paying taxes to the Federal Government for the latter’s upkeep.

