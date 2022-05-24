Between Osinbajo and question of preparation

As developments in the nation’s political scene get interesting with suspense over who will emerge as the presidential candidates of the various political parties, the question of preparation and character seem to also be gaining momentum in the polity, MURITALA AYINLA reports

I t is a season of expression of interest, wishful aspirations and ambitions as guaranteed by the constitutions, yet it is also a moment when people should expect the unexpected. Nigerians from all walks of life are indicating interest in one elective position or the other.

From the grassroots to the state and federal level, nearly everyone wants to contest for one electioneering position or the other even amidst the clamour for economic hardship. Some have indicated serious interest with consultations across the country, while others who possibly don’t have the wherewithal to do so remained calm even after obtaining the nomination form. Streets and roads are dominated with campaign posters just as the social media and other traditional mass media are filled with the political content despite the happenings of frequent security challenges in parts of the country.

The popular aspirants are desperately perfecting their strategies for the success of their aspirations with all the known strategies to woo delegate for their party’s primaries. Those who are not so popular are also boasting of what they can do to better the lots of the electorates.

As aspirants with proven integrity, generosity, tolerance, dedication, competence and fairness jostle to become the nation’s leader, those with known bias, incompetence, selfishness, prejudice and other questionable characters are also desperately looking for ways to lead the country of estimated 200 million.

Consequently, in an attempt to prove their perceived superiority, they have embarked on campaign of calumny and what some sociologists described as ‘Pull Him Down’ strategies just to destroy the characters of their opponents. In an attempt to market themselves and demarket their perceived opponents, they and their supporters have engaged in character assassination just to run down the name, personality and rubbish the good track records of their perceived political enemies. Interestingly, the list of aspirants who want to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is loaded with more presidential hopefuls coming from different political camps and parties. From the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over 20 aspirants have indicated interest.

The main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) already have about 17 presidential aspirants which include former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Bauchi and Sokoto State governors, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are River State Governor, Nyesom Wike; publisher, Dele Momodu; former banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom and the only female presidential aspirant, Olivia Tariela. In the ruling APC are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; his Cross River State counterpart,

Prof. Benedict Ayade; the senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Ibikunle Amosun; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. A number of other presidential hopefuls are in other different parties.

Although, those in the President Buhari’s cabinet have resigned, they all boast of having the capacity to take the country to the greater heights. While some plan to continue from the current administration‘s developmental strides, others who believed that the President Muhammadu Buhari has done more harm to Nigerians and the nation’s economy are promising a total revamp of the nation.

It is instructive some have dropped their ambitions for the obvious reasons; others may eventually few hours or day to the primaries. There is every likelihood that most parties, especially the ruling APC may go the way of consensus. But of all the contenders, one man seems to be more interested in taking President Buhari’s administration’s giant strides further and to continue the next level agenda through infrastructural development, human capital development and social welfare for all Nigerians regardless of the tribal, ethnic and other divides.

He is no other person than President Buhari’s vice, Prof. Osinbajo, with whom the president has piloted the affairs of the country in the last seven years. Without mincing words, the professor of Law was courageous enough to tell Nigerians that he has all it takes to move the nation forward, having been exposed to the practical experience of the art of governance, especially at critical times as experienced in the last seven years.

Declaring his intent to succeed his boss in the widely circulated declaration speech, Osinbajo described President Buhari as a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity. He said that he has worked together through some of the most difficult times in the history of Nigeria, but have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure and growing the economy.

Although many will argue that Osinbajo’s political experience lack the grassroots touch and that he was never a councilor, council chairman nor governed any state before becoming the vice president, however, the VP had hinted those who care to know that he has garnered enough experience needed as president to move the nation forward and that he understands Nigeria’s challenges. If there is any Nigerian public office holder who could easily mingle, relate, interact, felicitate or play with ordinary citizens or common people even in the face of security challenges, the person is Prof. Osinbajo.

Despite being the most educated Vice President in the nation’s history, the former university don is always at ease interacting with traders in the markets across the country. He listens to the poor and always ready to look for ways to assist them through government’s various social intervention policies. His sympathy for the less privileged is noticeable in his dealing and speeches whenever he encounters them. He is always eager to help the youths while maintaining a cordial relationship with the senior citizens.

His visits to various markets during the much-celebrated Trader Moni initiative are good example of his selfless lifestyle. The highly cerebral vice president assured Nigerians that if given the opportunity to president, he would not only completed all the good works of this administration but also initiated more in a way that will better the lots of everyone. He promised to create a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions, enhancing the Social Investment Programmes to a full-scale social welfare scheme, completing the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade.

“If I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started, radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture; completing the reform of our justice system focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel, ensuring justice for all and the observance of rule of law, rapidly advancing our infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways and broadband connectivity. We will provide an excellent environment for businesses to thrive; taking the agriculture revolution to the next level especially mechanization and developing the farm to table value chain.

“Above all, front and centre of our efforts will be the provision of jobs and opportunities for our young people. I now most solemnly and respectfully seek the support of fellow Nigerians everywhere in this land, and the diaspora, young and old, male and female, in the great and exciting journey that we have ahead of us. I seek your own support.”

Although, political analysts could describe his speech as similar to most of Nigerian politicians, but it is crystal clear that looking at the development in the last seven years and current situations on the country, there is no other better candidate that could easily hit the ground running other than somebody who have been in the system and who has been part of the next level agenda started by the Buhari-Osinbajo administration.

In one of his consultations to delegates, he said: “We will be working together to establish, by the grace of God, the Nigeria of our dreams in a few short years. We will build on the foundation laid by our predecessors. We will need to move, with much speed, intentionality, and perseverance, towards the vision of a prosperous, stable, and secure nation.

“I am convinced beyond doubt that we have the creativity, the courage, the talent, and the resources to be the foremost black nation on earth. Let us now birth the expectations of greatness conceived generations before us.

“Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa. Where everywhere in this land is home for everyone, where our diversities, tribes and faiths unite, rather than divide us.”

