Between petrol scarcity and bleak festive season

D espite an order given 13 days ago by the Department of State Services (DSS) to all the stakeholders in the fuel supply chain 48 hours deadline to restore normal supply of petroleum products at officially approved rate across the country or be ready to face the consequences of their actions it appears millions of Nigerians will be heading into the festive season still struggling to get the product to buy because the situation has not drastically improved.

This means motorists are still queuing for long periods to purchase petrol at the few filling stations that were found to be open. Motorists who were able to purchase the essential commodity end up paying between N180 and N300 for a litre of petrol. Transporters have capitalised on the situation to increase fares.

With many commuters now paying three or even four times more than what they used to. New Telegraph finds the scarcity of petrol and the accompanying exploitation of motorists and commuters as sad. Given the current situation, the prices of some goods and services have already gone up and would have remained so if the scarcity had persisted, consequently further eroding the purchasing power of the populace. Millions of Nigerians are likely to be disenchanted with the country and become lesssupportive of the policies and programmes of the Federal Government (FG). Security agencies would have a herculean task contending with the high crime rate coming on the heels of the petrol scarcityinduced socio-economic dislocation.

We wish to state, in unmistakable terms, that the socioeconomic realities of Nigeria have a correlation with her national security. The impression that arms-fortification is enough to guarantee security of lives and property in a nation is a hollow submission that would not and can never stand the test of logic.

The human element is critical in the design, pursuit and actualisation of any security framework. The more rewarding a government’s socioeconomic programmes are the happier and more fulfilled her citizens would be and more secure the nation would equally be. Switzerland and Finland are classic examples of this illustration.

It is hugely disappointing that, even at the twilight of his eight-year tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the Minister of Petroleum, is still unable to ensure the uninterrupted supply of fuel to Nigerians. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has constantly claimed that it has enough fuel in stock, thus dismissing what happened with regard to the shortfall in supply as mere panic-buying. What the Executive Arm of Government should know now is that the populace do not seem to be interested any longer in rhetoric.

They want results, and not excuses, from all those that have rightly or wrongly claimed to have the capacity to accomplish the responsibilities of their offices. Their failures are responded to, with calls for resignation as has been observed in some advanced democracies like Britain. However, New Telegraph pushes for an end they have to the avoidable man-made intrigues in the nation’s petroleum sector. The idea of making Nigeria to have her hopes heaped on a private refinery in Lagos for the answer to the recurring shortfall in the supply of refined petroleum products is like putting all one’s eggs in one basket.

At the outset, this administration appeared to be interested in a monopolistic business environment in the petroleum sector and has sustained such disposition even in its twilight. Nigerians have suffered profoundly from such short-sightedness and greed. A monopolistic business environment in the petroleum sector would make Nigerians to constantly pay higher for fuel and other refined petroleum products. Nothing undermines national security as the suppression of the citizens through policy formulations skewed to the favour of a minority of individuals, as illustrated by the developments in the country’s petroleum sector.

T he Executive Arm of Government should understand that uninterrupted refining of crude oil would help generate jobs in the petroleum and manufacturing sectors while making it possible for the citizens to purchase petrol at pocketfriendly rates. Those who milk the nation dry through subsidy payments for adding little or no value to the economy would be opportune to invest in modular refineries, which would enable them to earn more while adding significant value to the growth and sustenance of the economy.

In the end, it would be a winwin deal for all, as petrol would be sold and bought at moderate prices. Beneficiaries of the controversial and scandal-ridden subsidy payments would now become genuine key players in the oil industry as investors in the modular refineries.

The economic survival of the populace would become enhanced. Such would help give improved joy and fulfilment to the citizens and help make them continued supporters of the FG’s policies and programmes. Nothing earns goodwill and trust to a government as the referred people-friendly disposition. Sadly as things stand it is very likely that many will not be enjoying their Christmas and New Year festivities due to the lingering fuel scarcity.

