Between Senator Ubah and #EndSARS protest

Awka The pictorial of the #EndSARS protest in Nnewi commercial town in Anambra State was like a war situation when youths in the area took to the streets calling for an end to the notorious act of brutality and extrajudicial killings by officers and men of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

As the protesters drove round the Nkwo Nnewi Motor Parts Market, the Senator representing Anambra South, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah was spotted in the midst of the protesters. It indeed took members of the public unawares as they least expected that a man made in the mold of a senator of the federal republic could come down to the level of the plebeians and interface with them.

While his colleagues were in the comfort of their homes looking through the high rise security walls of their compound, Ubah was on the streets chanting anti- SARS songs and calling for the reform of the Nigerian Police.

According to Sen. Ubah, who spoke to reporters in Nnewi, his support of the protests against extrajudicial killings by the police was part of his sympathy for innocent Nigerians who had nobody to speak for them. “This is not politics; this is not a gimmick; this is what it should be. We were sent to the National Assembly to represent our people and speak their minds and what is happening is the mind of Nigerians and it must be respected.

“There are a lot of people that were arrested by the police based on trumped up charges and they do not have access to a lawyer to help them and some of them die in police custody and some are even killed and their bodies cannot be found.

“So when the youths started protesting would you call it an illegality? The protests were peaceful and they have spoken. Those that went and attacked the police stations were not the youths but miscreants who capitalised on the protests to cause arson,” he said.

Ubah, however, opined that part of the police reform also include the welfare of the police and other uniformed organisations adding that the process of recruitment and training of officers and men should be looked into for optimal productivity. But Ubah’s support to the youths appeared to have drawn the anger of his traducers who are picking holes in his submissions.

They contend that the senator was reducing the status of a senator to mere pot of soup and that it is unbecoming of a man of his status. A body under the umbrella of Southern Patriots, led by one Uchenna Nwankwo, alleged that Ubah was using the #EndSARS protest to enhance his governorship ambition, adding that he has no business being in the midst of those he called the youth wing of his campaign organization.

They called for the probe into the sponsorship of the protests alleging that the senator must have remotely bank-rolled the protest. However supporters of Ubah dismissed the allegations describing it as an affront to the malign the image and reputation of the senator.

Similarly, the Media Assistant to the CEO of Innoson Motors Limited, Mr. Cornel Osigwe took on the support of Ubah during the protests, saying that the senator was playing to the gallery and should not be taken as the true representation of the people of Anambra South Senatorial District. Osigwe’s submissions indeed drew the anger of stakeholders in the Senatorai District who carpeted his views.

The group under the umbrella of concerned Anambra South Senatorial District Citizens has called on Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, (IVM) Nnewi, to caution his media team over sustained campaign of calumny against Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah.

The group, in a statement signed by Mr. Linus Onyedikachi and Obiora Okoye both chairman and secretary respectively said the ugly trend is a big dent on the image of not only Anambra South, but an embarrassment to Anambra State and Igbo tribe.

The statement made available to journalists in Awka added that members of the group have observed some publications in the social media targeted at tarnishing the image of Senator Ubah in recent times by Osigwe. It said that Mr. Osigwe, has in recent times published via his Facebook page videos and materials targeted at smearing the image of Senator Ubah.

The group noted that both Ubah and Chukwuma are respected sons of Nnewi clan whose pedigrees are not in doubt to the members of the public

“We are worried over whose trumpet Mr Osigwe is blowing in this sustained condemnable evil campaign of aspersions on an illustrious Nnewi son,” Onyedikachi and Okoye queried. The group called on Chief Chukwuma to in the interest of peace, unity and progress of Nnewi to caution his media team as the clan cannot afford the obvious looming danger being infused into the area to happen.

They stated that their interest in the matter was not to reply the issues Osigwe has been feeding the public with which they knew to be falsehood and lacking in substances, but for Chief Chukwuma to advise his media handlers against perpetuation of such evil against Nnewi people and the Anambra South Senatorial District.

The group said that the present growth in Nnewi when compared to other Igbo communities is a product of pure brotherly love which would not have been possible in atmosphere of rancour and acrimonious relationship.

“Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company is a brand name today in automobile industry, and Ubah, Chairman of Capital Oil and senator of the Federal Republic is also a well-known son of Nnewi, we will not fold our hands to see any person cause bad blood among them in the name of being a local media champion,” the group added. It is believed in some quarters that the attack on the senator has everything to do with his ambition for the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State and that it is a grand design to whittle down Ubah’s popularity and support base.

The CEO of Innoson Motors Limited Mr. Innocent Chukwuma could not be reached to confirm if he actually ordered the media statements published by his side. Meanwhile Senator Ubah told reporters that he is more concerned about giving quality representation to the people of Anambra South Senatorial District and would not allow himself to be distracted noting that business should be business and not politics.

Like this: Like Loading...