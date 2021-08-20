Between the Pib and the Cib

It is a common part of the world’s popular wisdom that your charity should begin at home – especially if you are the president of Nigeria. So, there is no reason for all the hue and cry of Niger Deltans over the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). Charity began at home for this administration with some shadow (under cover) Cattle Industry Bill (CIB).

The groundwork for the open implementation of the “top-secret” CIB began with the proposition of cattle routes designed to run like parallel rail lines across the country. When Nigerians, who were not to benefit from the CIB, pointed out that we may as well have sheep routes, and other livestock routes, the administration went into a deep slumber – much like Rip Van Winkle. When it roused from this slumber, they flew another kite, “Eureka! cattle colonies!” A concerning matter since this government has never created colonies for human beings in its six years of governance.

Again, the nation shook its hungry head. Now the government has decided to keep the cattle matters at home and close to its chest, and step out of its comfort zone to look at petroleum matters and hand-me-downs for oil communities. In doing this, Abuja has shown that when you do not allow a man to use the commonwealth openly to do charity to the preferred, he would not easily forget. Who would forget that these same Niger Deltans dared to ban open grazing despite the Federal Government is warning against it? They claimed that they banned open grazing because of the genocides committed by herdsmen but that did not cut any ice with a democracy which can be defined as a government of the people, by the people, for the cattle. That is the story of the CIB and PIB in a nut dream. But if you still miss the point, here we go.

For contributing 10 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, 90 percent of the foreign exchange earnings and 60 percent of Nigeria’s total income, the Niger Delta would be cut a paltry three percent from proceeds accruable from its wealth through the PIB law. Whereas cattle herders (who are mostly of the Fulani stock) who contribute nothing to our foreign exchange earnings, and nothing to our total income, have had the Federal Government jumping like a desperate cat on hot bricks from one absurd argument to the other to create cattle colonies for them.

If the Federal Government has succeeded in doing this (creating cattle colonies for the killer herdsmen), it would have ploughed back to persons who are not contributing much to the economy mothing more than 200 percent of their contribution. Many of those who have commented on the matter have pointed out that the Niger Delta deserves more than the paltry three percent in the PIB.

But increasing that could lead to a paradigm shift. Nigeria is the only country in the world with the distinction of oil communities being the poorest communities in the country. In all other countries, oil communities are the richest. Where else would you have oil communities not having refineries? Akwa Ibom State, Cross River State and many other states in the Niger Delta do not have refineries but guess what? Kaduna which only claim to oil is groundnut oil has a refinery! Back in the days when men were men and women were married by the men who deserved them, Nigeria was the world is leading producer of groundnut, cocoa, palm produce, etc.

Now all these things have been thrown under the rug and all profit focus is on petroleum. Now that is not a terribly bad thing, what is not too good at all is that we want to deprive oil communities to pay/build cattle colonies. Actually, the Petroleum Industry Bill has many positives – at least on paper.

The only sour point is the ill-consideration of the Niger Delta. One of the positives is that it would create several empowerment platforms for the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. The Collins Dictionary defines a “delta” as “an area of low, flat land shaped like a triangle, where a river splits and spreads out into several branches before entering the sea”.

Modify that and you understand the PIB: “It is an area of oil revenue spent like a triangle (executive, legislature and cattle rearers) where the expenditure is split and spreads out into privileged pockets before entering the bank.”

