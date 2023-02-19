Body & Soul

Beunique Wears: Redefining women’s style in ‘Glamour’

Nigerian womenswear label, Beunique Wears Integrated Global Concept, is keeping the fashion stakes high for women of style with its latest ready-to-wear collection, ‘Glamour’.

The collection was also rated to be one of the captivating pieces at the Arise Fashion Week runway 2023.

The Creative Director of Beunique Wears Integrated Global Concept, Nse-Oblong Akpan, explained that adding value in terms of authenticity in channels, target clientele and exposure are the key things she looks out for when picking up pieces for a full collection.

The collection artistically articulates ideas of determination and freedom through its intersection between everyday wear and classics, portraying the success of women who like to dream big.

According to Nse-Oblong, elevated silhouettes, tailored pieces, dresses, crop tops, strong collars and pantsuits in bold and classic colour schemes punctuate the new collection, which embodies sophistication and comfort.

The new offering also introduced new plus sizes, an inclusive step for the brand. All of the clothing for Beunique Wears are locally made as the designer prioritizes the ethical and social responsibility of creating and producing her garments, while creating opportunities for Nigerian youths.

The brand was founded in Nigeria in 2017 by Nse-Oblong Akpan, who has always been in love with fashion from her childhood as she got a lots compliments concerning her fashion style.

Born and raised in Akwa-Ibom, the creative artiste kicked off her career in Lagos after obtaining a degree in Political and Administrative Science in Akwa-Ibom State University.

 

