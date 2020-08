PepsiCo has appointed Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank of Nigeria, Segun Agbaje, as independent member of its Board of Directors.

According to a statement by the company, the Board of Directors elected Segun Agbaje as an independent member of the board.

His experience in business transformation and passion for delivering consumer value will serve PepsiCo well as we continue our journey to be the global leader in convenient foods and beverages by winning with purpose

Like this: Like Loading...