Beverages firm engages CFO

McNichols Consolidated Plc has appointed Mr. Temitope Abefe Adebayo as its Chief Finance Officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Adebayo is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with about a decade experience as an accountant. He has served as an accountant in various companies and industries such as manufacturing, supply, hospitality, external audit and tax consulting.

