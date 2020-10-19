Beverages firm engages CFO

McNichols Consolidated Plc has appointed Mr. Temitope Abefe Adebayo as its Chief Finance Officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Adebayo is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with about a decade experience as an accountant. He has served as an accountant in various companies and industries such as manufacturing, supply, hospitality, external audit and tax consulting.
Related Articles
Buhari: Nigeria’s vulnerable economy haunted by COVID-19
Council cautions on execution of N2.3trn stimulus President flags off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that the nation’s vulnerable economy was being haunted by the ravaging coronavirus defiscourge. This came as the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, warned government against impending challenges in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
RMAFC recovers N474m excise duty from Guinness Plc
In its effort to recover outstanding revenue due to the Federation Account, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has recouped N474 million from Guinness Nigeria Plc. as unremitted excise duty into federation purse. Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Elias Mbam, confirmed recovery of the amount in Abuja when he met with Comptroller General […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Akeredolu to Oke: Asking me to step down is laughable
•As Ajayi tells gov he has 21 days to hand over to him T he Ondo State government has described as ludicrous recent claims by one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), that he made overtures to Governor Rotimi Akerodolu to step down for him ahead of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)