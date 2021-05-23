Beware; attacks in South-East is orchestrated, Bishop Erumaka warns

The General Overseer of Word Base Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka, has expressed doubts that heightening insecurity and attacks on security formations in the South-Eastern part of the country may not be the hand work of IPOB/ESN, as it seems.

Erumaka, who spoke exclusively to our correspondent, said that there are strong indications that the instability now gravitating to anarchy in the South-East could be orchestrated by some corrupt people who have ulterior motives. He said:

“Everything is believable right now. Once there is no sincerity, if the Federal Government has shown us sincerity in protecting the lives of the people and property and had done the needful when required, then there are certain things we cannot believe.

“But as at where we are now, wisdom demands that nothing is taken for granted. Although time and chance reveals more. So I don’t believe that all that is happening in South East is not orchestrated.”

The Bishop added: “The stench of corruption in this country is rising to high heaven; and the change people clamoured for has also become a quagmire. It’s like in the days of the kings in the days of the Bible. You will read of this king; and there was a change; and he did worst than his fathers. “That is what is happening in Nigeria. The one the Palmer worm left locust has eaten, the one the locust left the caterpillar has eaten. I gave a write up and a speech several years ago saying it’s a wall/a city without foundation.

That’s what it appears to be.” Bishop Erumaka, however, warned the people to exercise extreme caution urging relevant opinion leaders in that part of the country to discourage any action that will become detrimental to the safety of South Easterners.

His words: “There are mistakes also from those who are clamouring for violence in the South East are making now. I don’t think that we are sufficiently equipped to face any high skilled violence. My fear is that some people are making themselves canon folders. He observed that there is sincerity structures like ESN and Ebube Agu should work jointly to secure the people of the south East.

“Yes; if at all some of those structures that are being set up are in the interest of the South East, there is no need for each group fighting the other, either ESN fighting Ebube Agu or whatever.

“If all the structure is sincerely to protect the South East, there should rather be levels of collaboration, not being aggressive but remaining defensive at a glaring moment that it becomes needful. That is the way I look at South East,” he stressed.

Erumaka urged politicians in the South East to close ranks, irrespective of their party affiliations, because the land must be save from imminent devastation. “Everybody involved who is providing a security solution must be willing to collaborate. Our politicians also should be willing to collaborate, close ranks.

It’s no more a party thing. The land must be saved; because whoever is surrounded by enemies must watch over his life all the times,” he counseled.

