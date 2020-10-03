Beware of ‘Boko Haram agent’ Ahmad Salkida, CAFA warns Nigerians

The Citizens Against Fake Activists (CAFA) have advised Nigerians to be wary of Ahmad Salkida and his medium HumAngleTV reportedly working for the Boko Haram terrorists group.

According to CAFA, Salkida, a supposed journalist, leads individuals and groups on the side of the radical sect bolstering their nefarious activities in the country.

In a statement signed by its Executive Cordinator, Comrade Richard Adie, the group described Salkida as a propaganda machinery that has proven to be the backbone for the festering of the Boko Haram crisis in Nigeria.

“We are indeed aware that there has been a well-orchestrated campaign against the peace and tranquillity experienced in Nigeria by enemies of Nigeria and this has ultimately led to the bolstering of the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria,” Adie said.

“The Citizens Against Fake Activists wishes to state in unequivocal terms that indeed the activities of non-state actors have been bolstered by the tactic support it has been receiving from some individuals and organizations that are hell-bent of seeing to the disintegration of Nigeria by all means.

“The case of Ahmad Salkida indeed presents us with a vivid example of how the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents have blossomed at the detriment of peace and stability in Nigeria. Ahmad Salkilda has indeed through his actions and inactions proven that he has a close affinity with the Boko Haram insurgents.

“This is also on the heels that there are indeed multiple pieces of evidence that suggest that Ahmad Salkida is working assiduously towards promoting the interest of Boko Haram by orchestrating propaganda machinery that has proven to be that backbone for the festering of the Boko Haram crisis in Nigeria.

“It is thus our considered opinion that Nigerians must wake up this stark reality that indeed there is more than meet the eyes in the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group. The actions and inactions of some international NGOs in North-East Nigeria indeed buttress this position of ours and other stakeholders. The Boko Haram group has indeed found a worthy partner in Ahmad Salkida and his recently launched platform HumAngle, with which he systematically disseminates information on behalf of the Boko Haram group, mostly through coded messages.

“It, therefore, stands to be disputed by Ahmad Salkida or any of his associates that he is not the link man between the Boko Haram terrorist and some NGOs working in North-East Nigeria and other parts of the country.

“The Citizens Against Fake Activists views the actions of Ahmad Salkida as most uncharitable and always against the interest of Nigeria.

“Ahmad Salkida has continued to render support to the Boko Haram group for many years. It is also on record that he has also been coordinating resources from Boko Haram sympathizers in parts of Nigeria as well as outside the shores of Nigeria”.

The Citizens Against Fake Activists, however, challenged Salkida to swear by the Quran that he is not on the payroll of the Boko Haram terrorist group and that he hasn’t also been soliciting and receiving funds on behalf of the terror group.

The CAFA further stated that”It is thus despicable that the likes of Ahmad Salkida by all intents and purposes have been recruiting young Nigerians to act as agents of the Boko Haram group under his new platform HumAngleTv. The recent video released is just an example of the propaganda campaign where he attempted severally to denigrate the efforts of the Nigerian Military in the prosecution of the war against Boko Haram terrorism.

“The video from all intent and purposes is intended to cause a distraction to the Nigerian Military in their final onslaught against the Boko Haram terrorist group. And this much Ahmad Salkida attempted in portraying the Nigerian Military.

“We wish to state that indeed these and many more are some of the efforts of Ahmad Salkida and his sponsors to see to the bolstering of the activities of the Boko Haram group in Nigeria. This fact has been highlighted in numerous forums amidst considerable evidence linking Ahmad Salkida to the nefarious activities of the Boko Haram group in North-East Nigeria”.

It, therefore, becomes necessary that Nigerians must be aware of the grave threat posed by Ahmad Salkida to National Security in Nigeria. As such, there must be concerted efforts toward addressing this threat before it gets out of control.

The CAFA, therefore, called on relevant authorities to begin the process of activating the necessary machinery towards addressing the threats posed by individuals such as Ahmad Salkida in a bid to ensure that the Boko Haram insurgency is adequately addressed in North-East Nigeria.

