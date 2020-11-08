Covetousness or greediness,

avaricious: strong

insatiable desire for money and

other material things especially

when such does not belong to

the person is indeed a leading

factor to sinful activities. It is

greediness that led Judas Iscariot

into betraying his master,

our Lord Jesus Christ and selling

him to his crucifiers for 30

shekels of silver. It is the desire

for more that brought about

the complaints among the early

disciples by the Hellenist, the

Returned Jews, saying their

widows were neglected in daily

distribution of needs.

These murmurings forced the

Apostles into establishment of

welfare department to ward off

distraction so that the Apostles

can give their time to prayers

and ministering of the word. It

is covetousness that led Jacob

into forcing his elder brother,

Esau to sell his birthright

because he Jacob could not

sacrifice a plate of yam porridge

to his blood brother. Whoever

allows greediness take control

of his lifestyle will be regularly

exposed to all levels of sinful

activities.

It is on this backdrop our

Lord Jesus Christ warns in

Luke 12:15 And he said unto

them, Take heed, and beware

of covetousness: for a man’s life

consisteth not in the abundance

of the things which he

possesseth. Whatever wealth a

man acquired here on earth will

definitely be left here at the end

of the person’s life. We should

therefore pay more attention to

the things of God by ensuring

our relation with God is

without stain so that there will be no hindrance to our making

heaven at the end of this life. In

terms of material things there is

need for every human being to

apply self control and must not

allow the flesh have its way in

our lives.

Hence the Bible again warns

in Romans 13:11-14, saying,

And that, knowing the time,

that now it is high time to

awake out of sleep: for now is

our salvation nearer than when

we believed. 12 The night is far

spent, the day is at hand: let us

therefore cast off the works of

darkness, and let us put on the

armour of light. 13 Let us walk

honestly, as in the day; not in

rioting and drunkenness, not in

chambering and wantonness,

not in strife and envying. 14 But

put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ,

and make not provision for the

flesh, to fulfil the lusts thereof.

Attributes capable of drawing

one away from God should be

shunned completely as they do

not benefit one for heaven.

The flesh is attuned to the

things of the world; anyone

interested in material things

should repent or forget about

making heaven. It is when one

becomes very much interested

to the things of the world he

begins to long for everything

he sees and wanting to acquire

them by fair or foul means. By

making effort to acquire material

things by all means leads

one into sinful activities. As

Christians running a heavenly

race we need to be contented

with what we have legitimately.

The Bible advices in 1st Timothy

6:6-10, saying, But godliness

with contentment is great gain.7

For we brought nothing into

this world, and it is certain we

can carry nothing out. 8 And

having food and raiment let us

be therewith content. 9 But they

that will be rich fall into temptation

and a snare, and into many

foolish and hurtful lusts, which

drown men in destruction and

perdition. 10 For the love of

money is the root of all evil:

which while some coveted

after, they have erred from the

faith, and pierced themselves

through with many sorrows.

The scripture above has made

it clear that whatever wealth

accumulated here on earth will

remain here at the end of one’s

life; no one takes anything out

of this earth. We should therefore

be more interested to the

destination of our soul at the

end of this earthly life. Let the

things of God be our priority

at all times so as to lay our treasures

in heaven and eventually

meet with our maker at last.

