Covetousness or greediness,
avaricious: strong
insatiable desire for money and
other material things especially
when such does not belong to
the person is indeed a leading
factor to sinful activities. It is
greediness that led Judas Iscariot
into betraying his master,
our Lord Jesus Christ and selling
him to his crucifiers for 30
shekels of silver. It is the desire
for more that brought about
the complaints among the early
disciples by the Hellenist, the
Returned Jews, saying their
widows were neglected in daily
distribution of needs.
These murmurings forced the
Apostles into establishment of
welfare department to ward off
distraction so that the Apostles
can give their time to prayers
and ministering of the word. It
is covetousness that led Jacob
into forcing his elder brother,
Esau to sell his birthright
because he Jacob could not
sacrifice a plate of yam porridge
to his blood brother. Whoever
allows greediness take control
of his lifestyle will be regularly
exposed to all levels of sinful
activities.
It is on this backdrop our
Lord Jesus Christ warns in
Luke 12:15 And he said unto
them, Take heed, and beware
of covetousness: for a man’s life
consisteth not in the abundance
of the things which he
possesseth. Whatever wealth a
man acquired here on earth will
definitely be left here at the end
of the person’s life. We should
therefore pay more attention to
the things of God by ensuring
our relation with God is
without stain so that there will be no hindrance to our making
heaven at the end of this life. In
terms of material things there is
need for every human being to
apply self control and must not
allow the flesh have its way in
our lives.
Hence the Bible again warns
in Romans 13:11-14, saying,
And that, knowing the time,
that now it is high time to
awake out of sleep: for now is
our salvation nearer than when
we believed. 12 The night is far
spent, the day is at hand: let us
therefore cast off the works of
darkness, and let us put on the
armour of light. 13 Let us walk
honestly, as in the day; not in
rioting and drunkenness, not in
chambering and wantonness,
not in strife and envying. 14 But
put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ,
and make not provision for the
flesh, to fulfil the lusts thereof.
Attributes capable of drawing
one away from God should be
shunned completely as they do
not benefit one for heaven.
The flesh is attuned to the
things of the world; anyone
interested in material things
should repent or forget about
making heaven. It is when one
becomes very much interested
to the things of the world he
begins to long for everything
he sees and wanting to acquire
them by fair or foul means. By
making effort to acquire material
things by all means leads
one into sinful activities. As
Christians running a heavenly
race we need to be contented
with what we have legitimately.
The Bible advices in 1st Timothy
6:6-10, saying, But godliness
with contentment is great gain.7
For we brought nothing into
this world, and it is certain we
can carry nothing out. 8 And
having food and raiment let us
be therewith content. 9 But they
that will be rich fall into temptation
and a snare, and into many
foolish and hurtful lusts, which
drown men in destruction and
perdition. 10 For the love of
money is the root of all evil:
which while some coveted
after, they have erred from the
faith, and pierced themselves
through with many sorrows.
The scripture above has made
it clear that whatever wealth
accumulated here on earth will
remain here at the end of one’s
life; no one takes anything out
of this earth. We should therefore
be more interested to the
destination of our soul at the
end of this earthly life. Let the
things of God be our priority
at all times so as to lay our treasures
in heaven and eventually
meet with our maker at last.